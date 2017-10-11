Hamilton Scouts out in the community for Apple Day

The Scouts will be out Thursday through Saturday for the annual Apple Day fundraiser.
Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Venturers, Rovers and Scouters of Hamilton Wentworth Scouts Canada will be out in the area collecting donations in support of their Scout camps — Mt. Nemo Scout Camp (Burlington) and Ragged Falls (Dwight, Ont.). It costs approximately $105,000 each year to maintain these two great camps.
For every donation, an apple is offered as thanks.
Hamilton-Wentworth’s goal this year is to raise $60,000.
“Camp Nemo is a 150-acre camp close to Hamilton that provides an opportunity for thousands of youth and Scouters to enjoy year round outdoor activities,” said John Augstman, Hamilton-Wentworth commissioner.
In the last Scouting year, a total of 14,161 Scouting members attended Hamilton-Wentworth camps.
