Dundas sees little progress on long term sports field vision

Herstek is also working on developing an operating agreement with the school board for Dundas Valley's tennis courts. They are currently trying to work out who is responsible for maintaining the courts.

According to the staff update report, none of the remaining Dundas recommendations have been completed, or cancelled, but are apparently "progressing."

Amy Yanover, president of Dundas Little League Baseball, said the association also has had no discussions with the city about its sports fields recommendations.

"As a result, it would not be prudent to comment at this time," Yanover said. "However, we would say that Dundas Little League is fully committed to offering a top-rate baseball program for the youth of our community."

She said the association looks forward to continuing a positive working relationship with the city.

Dave Crowe of the Dundas Lawn Bowling Club said there have been no discussions with the city on the recommended new operating agreement. Crowe said there's always been an agreement, but it "hasn't been updated for years" and the club is waiting for those discussions to start.

Also among the recommendations is a classification system for all baseball diamonds, but there's no indication any Dundas fields have been assessed in the past six years.

Staff were directed to conduct a full inventory of all park ancillary buildings, clubhouses and field houses and assess them for capital renewal requirements.

A new artificial turf field somewhere in west Hamilton or Dundas was also recommended, as well as two multi-use or basketball courts in the two communities.

City staff did not respond by deadline for further details on recommendations affecting Dundas.



