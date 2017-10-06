Dundas sees little progress on long term sports field vision

City of Hamilton recreation staff have not yet started talking to Dundas minor sports volunteers about several recommendations in a six-year-old report that could affect Valley Town sports fields and facilities.
City council approved 159 city-wide and area-specific recommendations to take place during the following 20 years in December 2011. Among the many proposals were a possible full-size outdoor basketball court in the Dundas Driving Park, considering conversion of a baseball diamond in Veteran's Park into a soccer field, improvements to soccer fields at Olympic Park and a possible artificial turf field somewhere in Dundas. City council also directed staff to pursue formal operating agreements with all lawn bowling clubs on city property, which includes the 103-year-old Dundas Lawn Bowling Club in Dundas Driving Park.
An update report on the two-decade long vision was given to the emergency and community services committee on Oct. 5.
Only the Olympic soccer field improvements have moved ahead. Work was completed more than a year ago, but the local user group wasn't happy with the results on fields east of Olympic Drive.
"It was terrible," said Troy Thompson, a local representative on the amalgamated Flamborough-Dundas Soccer Club, adding he wouldn't want to know how much the city spent on the project. "The dollar amount wasn't worth it. It's rather embarrassing, but in Dundas we don't have any option."
He said a better job was done to a field on the west side of Olympic Drive.
Thompson said the club hasn't heard from the city about adding any new soccer fields — conversions or otherwise — but he is watching the delayed progress of a new natural grass field at Dundas Valley Secondary School.
Because the city is apparently contributing up to $250,000 from Dundas' ward reserve fund — money that comes from rental fees for cellphone towers in Olympic and other Dundas parks — Thompson insists that minor soccer have regular access to that new field.
City recreation director Chris Herstek said the city will enter an agreement with the school board to have access to the new field for local minor sports when not in use by school teams.
In the meantime, Thompson said the positive side is amalgamation with Flamborough provides additional fields and future opportunities for expansion.
Herstek is also working on developing an operating agreement with the school board for Dundas Valley's tennis courts. They are currently trying to work out who is responsible for maintaining the courts.
According to the staff update report, none of the remaining Dundas recommendations have been completed, or cancelled, but are apparently "progressing."
Amy Yanover, president of Dundas Little League Baseball, said the association also has had no discussions with the city about its sports fields recommendations.
"As a result, it would not be prudent to comment at this time," Yanover said. "However, we would say that Dundas Little League is fully committed to offering a top-rate baseball program for the youth of our community."
She said the association looks forward to continuing a positive working relationship with the city.
Dave Crowe of the Dundas Lawn Bowling Club said there have been no discussions with the city on the recommended new operating agreement. Crowe said there's always been an agreement, but it "hasn't been updated for years" and the club is waiting for those discussions to start.
Also among the recommendations is a classification system for all baseball diamonds, but there's no indication any Dundas fields have been assessed in the past six years.
Staff were directed to conduct a full inventory of all park ancillary buildings, clubhouses and field houses and assess them for capital renewal requirements.
A new artificial turf field somewhere in west Hamilton or Dundas was also recommended, as well as two multi-use or basketball courts in the two communities.
City staff did not respond by deadline for further details on recommendations affecting Dundas.
City of Hamilton recreation staff have not yet started talking to Dundas minor sports volunteers about several recommendations in a six-year-old report that could affect Valley Town sports fields and facilities.
City council approved 159 city-wide and area-specific recommendations to take place during the following 20 years in December 2011. Among the many proposals were a possible full-size outdoor basketball court in the Dundas Driving Park, considering conversion of a baseball diamond in Veteran's Park into a soccer field, improvements to soccer fields at Olympic Park and a possible artificial turf field somewhere in Dundas. City council also directed staff to pursue formal operating agreements with all lawn bowling clubs on city property, which includes the 103-year-old Dundas Lawn Bowling Club in Dundas Driving Park.
An update report on the two-decade long vision was given to the emergency and community services committee on Oct. 5.
Only the Olympic soccer field improvements have moved ahead. Work was completed more than a year ago, but the local user group wasn't happy with the results on fields east of Olympic Drive.
"It was terrible," said Troy Thompson, a local representative on the amalgamated Flamborough-Dundas Soccer Club, adding he wouldn't want to know how much the city spent on the project. "The dollar amount wasn't worth it. It's rather embarrassing, but in Dundas we don't have any option."
He said a better job was done to a field on the west side of Olympic Drive.
Thompson said the club hasn't heard from the city about adding any new soccer fields — conversions or otherwise — but he is watching the delayed progress of a new natural grass field at Dundas Valley Secondary School.
Because the city is apparently contributing up to $250,000 from Dundas' ward reserve fund — money that comes from rental fees for cellphone towers in Olympic and other Dundas parks — Thompson insists that minor soccer have regular access to that new field.
City recreation director Chris Herstek said the city will enter an agreement with the school board to have access to the new field for local minor sports when not in use by school teams.
In the meantime, Thompson said the positive side is amalgamation with Flamborough provides additional fields and future opportunities for expansion.
Herstek is also working on developing an operating agreement with the school board for Dundas Valley's tennis courts. They are currently trying to work out who is responsible for maintaining the courts.
According to the staff update report, none of the remaining Dundas recommendations have been completed, or cancelled, but are apparently "progressing."
Amy Yanover, president of Dundas Little League Baseball, said the association also has had no discussions with the city about its sports fields recommendations.
"As a result, it would not be prudent to comment at this time," Yanover said. "However, we would say that Dundas Little League is fully committed to offering a top-rate baseball program for the youth of our community."
She said the association looks forward to continuing a positive working relationship with the city.
Dave Crowe of the Dundas Lawn Bowling Club said there have been no discussions with the city on the recommended new operating agreement. Crowe said there's always been an agreement, but it "hasn't been updated for years" and the club is waiting for those discussions to start.
Also among the recommendations is a classification system for all baseball diamonds, but there's no indication any Dundas fields have been assessed in the past six years.
Staff were directed to conduct a full inventory of all park ancillary buildings, clubhouses and field houses and assess them for capital renewal requirements.
A new artificial turf field somewhere in west Hamilton or Dundas was also recommended, as well as two multi-use or basketball courts in the two communities.
City staff did not respond by deadline for further details on recommendations affecting Dundas.
City of Hamilton recreation staff have not yet started talking to Dundas minor sports volunteers about several recommendations in a six-year-old report that could affect Valley Town sports fields and facilities.
City council approved 159 city-wide and area-specific recommendations to take place during the following 20 years in December 2011. Among the many proposals were a possible full-size outdoor basketball court in the Dundas Driving Park, considering conversion of a baseball diamond in Veteran's Park into a soccer field, improvements to soccer fields at Olympic Park and a possible artificial turf field somewhere in Dundas. City council also directed staff to pursue formal operating agreements with all lawn bowling clubs on city property, which includes the 103-year-old Dundas Lawn Bowling Club in Dundas Driving Park.
An update report on the two-decade long vision was given to the emergency and community services committee on Oct. 5.
Only the Olympic soccer field improvements have moved ahead. Work was completed more than a year ago, but the local user group wasn't happy with the results on fields east of Olympic Drive.
"It was terrible," said Troy Thompson, a local representative on the amalgamated Flamborough-Dundas Soccer Club, adding he wouldn't want to know how much the city spent on the project. "The dollar amount wasn't worth it. It's rather embarrassing, but in Dundas we don't have any option."
He said a better job was done to a field on the west side of Olympic Drive.
Thompson said the club hasn't heard from the city about adding any new soccer fields — conversions or otherwise — but he is watching the delayed progress of a new natural grass field at Dundas Valley Secondary School.
Because the city is apparently contributing up to $250,000 from Dundas' ward reserve fund — money that comes from rental fees for cellphone towers in Olympic and other Dundas parks — Thompson insists that minor soccer have regular access to that new field.
City recreation director Chris Herstek said the city will enter an agreement with the school board to have access to the new field for local minor sports when not in use by school teams.
In the meantime, Thompson said the positive side is amalgamation with Flamborough provides additional fields and future opportunities for expansion.
Herstek is also working on developing an operating agreement with the school board for Dundas Valley's tennis courts. They are currently trying to work out who is responsible for maintaining the courts.
According to the staff update report, none of the remaining Dundas recommendations have been completed, or cancelled, but are apparently "progressing."
Amy Yanover, president of Dundas Little League Baseball, said the association also has had no discussions with the city about its sports fields recommendations.
"As a result, it would not be prudent to comment at this time," Yanover said. "However, we would say that Dundas Little League is fully committed to offering a top-rate baseball program for the youth of our community."
She said the association looks forward to continuing a positive working relationship with the city.
Dave Crowe of the Dundas Lawn Bowling Club said there have been no discussions with the city on the recommended new operating agreement. Crowe said there's always been an agreement, but it "hasn't been updated for years" and the club is waiting for those discussions to start.
Also among the recommendations is a classification system for all baseball diamonds, but there's no indication any Dundas fields have been assessed in the past six years.
Staff were directed to conduct a full inventory of all park ancillary buildings, clubhouses and field houses and assess them for capital renewal requirements.
A new artificial turf field somewhere in west Hamilton or Dundas was also recommended, as well as two multi-use or basketball courts in the two communities.
City staff did not respond by deadline for further details on recommendations affecting Dundas.