Enbridge Corp. provides $10,000 to help Hamilton Food Share purchase new refrigerated delivery truck

Hamilton Food Share has some new wheels to help deliver more meals in the fight against food insecurity.

A $10,000 donation by Enbridge Corp. has helped the organization purchase a new refrigerated food delivery truck.

Hamilton Food Share distributes 2.7 million pounds of food a year, including 1.5 million pounds of fresh or frozen items.

“When a lot of people think about food bank supplies, they think non-perishables from food drives. But the reality is, that’s only about 15 per cent of what we do,” said Celeste Taylor, Hamilton Food Share resource development manager, in a news release