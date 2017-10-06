Enbridge Corp. provides $10,000 to help Hamilton Food Share purchase new refrigerated delivery truck

Hamilton Food Share has some new wheels to help deliver more meals in the fight against food insecurity.
A $10,000 donation by Enbridge Corp. has helped the organization purchase a new refrigerated food delivery truck.
Hamilton Food Share distributes 2.7 million pounds of food a year, including 1.5 million pounds of fresh or frozen items.
“When a lot of people think about food bank supplies, they think non-perishables from food drives. But the reality is, that’s only about 15 per cent of what we do,” said Celeste Taylor, Hamilton Food Share resource development manager, in a news release
“The vast majority of the goods we pick up are perishables, and they’re coming from the food industry,” she added. “It’s imperative for us to be able to transport that fresh produce from retailers and wholesalers who’ve over-ordered, or to take 10 skids of yogurt, or pick up massive quantities of frozen ham, or continue operating milk day for all the food banks in the Hamilton-Niagara region.
“A truck,” she noted, “is a lifeline for a food bank operation.”
Hamilton Food Share’s old truck, built from used parts in 2002, had put on a lot of hard miles over 15 years. It was retired in early June after a fundraising campaign that generated nearly $200,000.
Enbridge is currently active in the Hamilton area with the Line 10 Westover segment replacement project.
