City adding more parking to Dundas Driving Park

City parks staff hope to add 21 parking spaces in the Dundas Driving Park by modifying existing spaces and adding a few more along the east side of the park’s “driveway.”

By painting new angled parking lines, and adding spaces on the roadway in front of the open cove area, parks and cemeteries manager Kara Bunn confirmed staff anticipate increasing total parking from the existing 75 spaces to a total of 96 spaces.

“The request for tenders has gone out. If temperatures hold, we can perform the work this fall. if it gets too cold, the paint cannot be applied as it may fail,” Bunn said.

She said the project will include freshening faded paint on the driving path, including on speed bumps.