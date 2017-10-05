Hamilton Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly acclaimed as Tory candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook

The Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory nomination had initially been contested by three candidates: Nick Lauwers, Dan Sadler and Albert Marshall. But over the last few months they had each been told by top Tory party officials they would not be accepted by the party. Instead, Skelly had been courted since the winter by the party to be the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate.

Skelly said despite what has happened in the past, the riding association and its members are “united” as they seek to win the riding for the party.

“Absolutely,” she said. “In all nominations you have hard feelings.”

She has talked to Lauwers in an effort to resolve any lingering differences.

“Nick and I are friends,” she said. “Look around, it’s a pretty united party.”

Skelly was also confident that people will accept the fact she is running for provincial office even though soon after winning her Hamilton council seat in a March byelection she told the Hamilton Community News she would not be using it as a “stepping stone” for higher office. In the same interview Skelly said she was no longer a member of the Tories.

“I believe I have accomplished a lot (on council) and still have a lot to accomplish,” said Skelly. “People in this riding have been more accepting (of her running).”

She did say that some people in Ward 7 are upset because they are may be losing her as a councillor.

Although Skelly is in the race to win, if she loses the June 2019 provincial election, she will seek re-election in Ward 7. In 2016, Skelly won the byelection race by 92 votes over runner-up John-Paul Danko.

But she dismissed any notion of her running for mayor of Hamilton.

“No. You can seal that with a kiss,” she said.