Hamilton Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly acclaimed as Tory candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook

Acclaimed Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial Tory candidate Donna Skelly came out swinging against the Liberals, calling the party “corrupt” and “incompetent” after 14 years in office.
The Hamilton Mountain Ward 7 councillor, Skelly told over 40 people who had gathered for her nomination meeting at Southern Pines Golf Club Oct. 5 that what Ontario needs is a Progressive Conservative government to change how Ontario is governed.
“There is absolutely no doubt corruption runs deep in Liberal ranks,” said Skelly, referring to the recent trial in Sudbury which Premier Kathleen Wynne testified, along with the trial in Toronto of two Liberal staffers involved in the gas plant scandal.
“So to (are the Liberals) incompetent and arrogant.”
Skelly, 55, will be contesting the new riding against Liberal candidate and fellow councillor Judi Partridge, who was nominated this past summer. The NDP has yet to nominate a candidate for the riding.
Skelly touched on a number of issues the Tories will target in the new riding, including the decline of the horse-racing industry, the “out-of-control” hydro rates, increasing the minimum wage to $15 starting Jan. 1, 2019 that will hurt small businesses, fixing the education system, improving health care, creating jobs, eliminating the debt and reducing red tape.
Skelly said later in an interview the issues for the most part will remain the same for the Tories in the 2018 provincial election as they were in 2011 and 2014 when Skelly challenged Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin when she was the Tory candidate for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale.
“(Premier Kathleen) Wynne has a history of making mistakes (and) being involved in trials that she has had to testify in,” said Skelly.
The former CHCH-TV broadcaster said residents in the mostly rural area, though, have experienced the full impact of the Liberal’s Green Energy Act, and they are not happy.
“I still believe that is the issue that will resonate with voters,” she said. “They are just tired of this wasteful spending. It’s a pocketbook issue.”
The Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory nomination had initially been contested by three candidates: Nick Lauwers, Dan Sadler and Albert Marshall. But over the last few months they had each been told by top Tory party officials they would not be accepted by the party. Instead, Skelly had been courted since the winter by the party to be the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate.
Skelly said despite what has happened in the past, the riding association and its members are “united” as they seek to win the riding for the party.
“Absolutely,” she said. “In all nominations you have hard feelings.”
She has talked to Lauwers in an effort to resolve any lingering differences.
“Nick and I are friends,” she said. “Look around, it’s a pretty united party.”
Skelly was also confident that people will accept the fact she is running for provincial office even though soon after winning her Hamilton council seat in a March byelection she told the Hamilton Community News she would not be using it as a “stepping stone” for higher office. In the same interview Skelly said she was no longer a member of the Tories.
“I believe I have accomplished a lot (on council) and still have a lot to accomplish,” said Skelly. “People in this riding have been more accepting (of her running).”
She did say that some people in Ward 7 are upset because they are may be losing her as a councillor.
Although Skelly is in the race to win, if she loses the June 2019 provincial election, she will seek re-election in Ward 7. In 2016, Skelly won the byelection race by 92 votes over runner-up John-Paul Danko.
But she dismissed any notion of her running for mayor of Hamilton.
“No. You can seal that with a kiss,” she said.
Acclaimed Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial Tory candidate Donna Skelly came out swinging against the Liberals, calling the party “corrupt” and “incompetent” after 14 years in office.
The Hamilton Mountain Ward 7 councillor, Skelly told over 40 people who had gathered for her nomination meeting at Southern Pines Golf Club Oct. 5 that what Ontario needs is a Progressive Conservative government to change how Ontario is governed.
“There is absolutely no doubt corruption runs deep in Liberal ranks,” said Skelly, referring to the recent trial in Sudbury which Premier Kathleen Wynne testified, along with the trial in Toronto of two Liberal staffers involved in the gas plant scandal.
“So to (are the Liberals) incompetent and arrogant.”
Skelly, 55, will be contesting the new riding against Liberal candidate and fellow councillor Judi Partridge, who was nominated this past summer. The NDP has yet to nominate a candidate for the riding.
Skelly touched on a number of issues the Tories will target in the new riding, including the decline of the horse-racing industry, the “out-of-control” hydro rates, increasing the minimum wage to $15 starting Jan. 1, 2019 that will hurt small businesses, fixing the education system, improving health care, creating jobs, eliminating the debt and reducing red tape.
Skelly said later in an interview the issues for the most part will remain the same for the Tories in the 2018 provincial election as they were in 2011 and 2014 when Skelly challenged Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin when she was the Tory candidate for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale.
“(Premier Kathleen) Wynne has a history of making mistakes (and) being involved in trials that she has had to testify in,” said Skelly.
The former CHCH-TV broadcaster said residents in the mostly rural area, though, have experienced the full impact of the Liberal’s Green Energy Act, and they are not happy.
“I still believe that is the issue that will resonate with voters,” she said. “They are just tired of this wasteful spending. It’s a pocketbook issue.”
The Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory nomination had initially been contested by three candidates: Nick Lauwers, Dan Sadler and Albert Marshall. But over the last few months they had each been told by top Tory party officials they would not be accepted by the party. Instead, Skelly had been courted since the winter by the party to be the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate.
Skelly said despite what has happened in the past, the riding association and its members are “united” as they seek to win the riding for the party.
“Absolutely,” she said. “In all nominations you have hard feelings.”
She has talked to Lauwers in an effort to resolve any lingering differences.
“Nick and I are friends,” she said. “Look around, it’s a pretty united party.”
Skelly was also confident that people will accept the fact she is running for provincial office even though soon after winning her Hamilton council seat in a March byelection she told the Hamilton Community News she would not be using it as a “stepping stone” for higher office. In the same interview Skelly said she was no longer a member of the Tories.
“I believe I have accomplished a lot (on council) and still have a lot to accomplish,” said Skelly. “People in this riding have been more accepting (of her running).”
She did say that some people in Ward 7 are upset because they are may be losing her as a councillor.
Although Skelly is in the race to win, if she loses the June 2019 provincial election, she will seek re-election in Ward 7. In 2016, Skelly won the byelection race by 92 votes over runner-up John-Paul Danko.
But she dismissed any notion of her running for mayor of Hamilton.
“No. You can seal that with a kiss,” she said.
Acclaimed Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial Tory candidate Donna Skelly came out swinging against the Liberals, calling the party “corrupt” and “incompetent” after 14 years in office.
The Hamilton Mountain Ward 7 councillor, Skelly told over 40 people who had gathered for her nomination meeting at Southern Pines Golf Club Oct. 5 that what Ontario needs is a Progressive Conservative government to change how Ontario is governed.
“There is absolutely no doubt corruption runs deep in Liberal ranks,” said Skelly, referring to the recent trial in Sudbury which Premier Kathleen Wynne testified, along with the trial in Toronto of two Liberal staffers involved in the gas plant scandal.
“So to (are the Liberals) incompetent and arrogant.”
Skelly, 55, will be contesting the new riding against Liberal candidate and fellow councillor Judi Partridge, who was nominated this past summer. The NDP has yet to nominate a candidate for the riding.
Skelly touched on a number of issues the Tories will target in the new riding, including the decline of the horse-racing industry, the “out-of-control” hydro rates, increasing the minimum wage to $15 starting Jan. 1, 2019 that will hurt small businesses, fixing the education system, improving health care, creating jobs, eliminating the debt and reducing red tape.
Skelly said later in an interview the issues for the most part will remain the same for the Tories in the 2018 provincial election as they were in 2011 and 2014 when Skelly challenged Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin when she was the Tory candidate for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale.
“(Premier Kathleen) Wynne has a history of making mistakes (and) being involved in trials that she has had to testify in,” said Skelly.
The former CHCH-TV broadcaster said residents in the mostly rural area, though, have experienced the full impact of the Liberal’s Green Energy Act, and they are not happy.
“I still believe that is the issue that will resonate with voters,” she said. “They are just tired of this wasteful spending. It’s a pocketbook issue.”
The Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory nomination had initially been contested by three candidates: Nick Lauwers, Dan Sadler and Albert Marshall. But over the last few months they had each been told by top Tory party officials they would not be accepted by the party. Instead, Skelly had been courted since the winter by the party to be the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate.
Skelly said despite what has happened in the past, the riding association and its members are “united” as they seek to win the riding for the party.
“Absolutely,” she said. “In all nominations you have hard feelings.”
She has talked to Lauwers in an effort to resolve any lingering differences.
“Nick and I are friends,” she said. “Look around, it’s a pretty united party.”
Skelly was also confident that people will accept the fact she is running for provincial office even though soon after winning her Hamilton council seat in a March byelection she told the Hamilton Community News she would not be using it as a “stepping stone” for higher office. In the same interview Skelly said she was no longer a member of the Tories.
“I believe I have accomplished a lot (on council) and still have a lot to accomplish,” said Skelly. “People in this riding have been more accepting (of her running).”
She did say that some people in Ward 7 are upset because they are may be losing her as a councillor.
Although Skelly is in the race to win, if she loses the June 2019 provincial election, she will seek re-election in Ward 7. In 2016, Skelly won the byelection race by 92 votes over runner-up John-Paul Danko.
But she dismissed any notion of her running for mayor of Hamilton.
“No. You can seal that with a kiss,” she said.