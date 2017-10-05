Ontario to protect victims of sexual and domestic assault with up to 17 weeks of unpaid leave from work

The Ontario Liberals will be introducing an amendment to their labour reform legislation that will provide victims of sexual or domestic assault to take up to 17 weeks of leave without losing their jobs.

“The last thing victims and their families need to worry about is whether they can take time off,” said Labour Minister Kevin Flynn during a news conference Oct. 5 at the YWCA in downtown Hamilton.

“These people who have experienced domestic or sexual assault should not have to worry about how they will pay their rent, buy groceries or all the necessities of life.”

Under the proposed provision to Bill 148, employees would have the right to take up to 17 weeks of unpaid leave without losing their jobs during one calendar year. Employees would be required to have been employed for 13 consecutive weeks with the same employer to qualify.

The leave would be in addition to the 10 days of personal emergency leave, which are also unpaid.

Flynn couldn’t say how many people will take advantage of the leave provision, but suggested it could be a high number across Ontario.

“We know an awful lot of (assaults) go unreported,” he said. “There could be a surprising number of people.”

Ontario’s labour reform legislation is currently being reviewed by an all-party committee. Flynn said he would like to see the bill pass this fall.

If approved, Ontario would become the second jurisdiction in Canada allowing leave for domestic and sexual assault victims. In 2016, Manitoba became the first jurisdiction in Canada to pass a bill for five paid days off.

Lia Grimanis, chief executive officer and founder of Up With Women, said the legislation is desperately needed. She said a woman, who wished not to be identified, had been earning $5,000 a month as a nurse and operating her own small business. But a sexual assault resulted in her losing her job and eventually living at the YWCA. Grimanis said the person never reported the assault, and didn’t seek charges against the perpetrator. But she continued to deal with the psychological effects of the assault and was eventually fired from her job.