Former student charged after lockdown at Ancaster’s Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School

An 18-year-old Hamilton man faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon and a controlled substance following a lockdown at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster on Oct. 4.
Hamilton police spokesperson Det. Const. Hannah Carter says the school at 100 Panabaker Dr. was placed in a lockdown around 8 a.m. after police received reports of a former student who was seen on a bus with a firearm. He got off the bus at the school.
Police responded with “rapid deployment tactics,” she said.
The school was cleared with help from the police’s emergency response team.
Carter said the former student was identified by staff and students. He was arrested off school property and was in possession of an imitation firearm.
The lockdown at the school was lifted around 9:45 a.m. Classes were cancelled for the day.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact acting staff Sgt. David Brady at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
