Former student charged after lockdown at Ancaster’s Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School

An 18-year-old Hamilton man faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon and a controlled substance following a lockdown at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster on Oct. 4.

Hamilton police spokesperson Det. Const. Hannah Carter says the school at 100 Panabaker Dr. was placed in a lockdown around 8 a.m. after police received reports of a former student who was seen on a bus with a firearm. He got off the bus at the school.

Police responded with “rapid deployment tactics,” she said.

The school was cleared with help from the police’s emergency response team.