Off-duty Hamilton police officer arrested after Ancaster accident

An off-duty Hamilton police officer has been charged with impaired driving after a minor motor vehicle accident.
On Wednesday, Oct. 4, shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to a collision on Wilson Street West and Portia Drive in Ancaster.
The officer was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
The officer has been with the service for 28 years and is assigned to the Mountain uniform patrol.
The member has been released on a promise to appear.
