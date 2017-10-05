Hamilton fire department open house Thanksgiving Day

Specialized vehicles and demonstrations are on tap at an open house being held by the Hamilton Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day.

Monday’s open house kicks off Fire Prevention Week activities. It is being held at the Multi-Agency Training Academy, 1227 Stone Church Rd. East, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

A number of different apparatus and equipment — including an aerial ladder, engine, tanker, rescue unit, brush truck, command unit, hazardous material support unit and ox 43 Rehab Unit — will be on display and firefighters will be ready to answer questions.

In addition, firefighters will demonstrate a high-angle rope rescue, an auto extrication scenario and extinguish a car fire. Fire safety information as well as emergency preparedness information will be available for attendees to take home.