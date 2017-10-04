Hamilton submits bid for 2019 Juno Awards, proposes to be permanent location

“The City of Hamilton hosted an extremely successful JUNO Awards in 2015. We strongly believe that returning to Hamilton with the JUNOS in the future would be equally as successful,” Reid stated.

Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre had over 12,000 tickets sold, and 1.6 million average viewers watched the show on CTV, which broadcast the event.

Carrie Brooks-Joiner, manager of tourism for Tourism Hamilton, said Reid told her that Hamilton is a “very desirable location for the Junos because of several factors. We have the appropriate venues and the size of the venues.”

She added that Hamilton is also “committed to the development of the music industry and music performers.”

Brooks-Joiner said Hamilton wasn’t scheduled to bid to host the Junos in 2019 but was planning to do so for 2020.

The City of London was preparing a bid to host the 2019 Juno Awards, while Saskatoon also planned to submit a bid.

But Todd Brandt, chief executive officer of Tourism Saskatoon, stated in an email that Saskatoon had to withdraw its bid to host the event.

He stated Saskatoon was unable to “confirm our financial contributions.” Brandt said the slowdown in the western economy prevented the province to make the necessary financial contribution to host the event.

“The nice thing for Hamilton, having hosted recently, is that their corporate memory of the event is very current, making it easy for them to plan and respond under shorter timelines than normal,” stated Brandt.

The last time Hamilton hosted the event, an independent study found that the Juno Awards had an economic impact to the city of about $10.4 million. Brooks-Joiner said the city should expect a similar economic benefit in 2019.

In 2016 Calgary received a $9 million economic shot in the arm, while in 2017 Ottawa received a $10.8 million injection. The 2018 Juno Awards will be held in Vancouver.

“I think not all expenditures are created equal,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla. “This is something that pays for itself 10 fold. I strongly support it. It has a proven track record.”