Highway 403 congestion causes economic loss to local businesses, says Hamilton’s growth planner

Congestion along Highway 403 is causing concern among local Hamilton businesses within the Ancaster and Red Hill business parks with some companies considering drastic options, including possibly relocating to another area if the problem isn’t solved, said Hamilton’s director of growth planning.

Guy Paparella told politicians at the Oct. 4 general issues committee meeting that the province must expand Highway 403 to add at least another lane to solve the traffic congestion that is constantly happening during peak morning and afternoon times.

“Another five years of congestion on that road I think will create issues in attracting businesses to not only the airport growth employment district but other businesses, including those in the Red Hill Business Park,” said Paparella. “It’s not just anecdotal anymore, it’s actually creating issues for a lot of companies. We really need some action here.”

Paparella said a few companies have already told him the traffic congestion along Highway 403 has delayed their deliveries. He said the province has studies that document congestion costs businesses billions of dollars in lost productivity. While Hamilton doesn’t have a study identifying the cost to its businesses because of congestion, there is some evidence to suggest it is occurring in the city.

In 2008 Metrolinx pegged the cost of gridlock within the Greater Toronto Area’s economy at $6 billion annually. But in 2013, the C.D. Howe Institute increased the loss of economic productivity due to gridlock upwards of $11 billion annually.

“It’s got to change,” said Paparella. “It’s not good for Hamilton to lose businesses due to congestion.”

In response, Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson introduced a motion reaffirming Hamilton’s request to the province to accelerate the environmental assessment process to expand the eastbound and westbound lanes along Highway 403.

“It backs up to Fiddlers Green,” said Ferguson. “You have four lanes merging into two lanes. It’s a significant pinch point.”

The backups have been more severe throughout the summer as the province completes a $11.192 million resurfacing project along the 1.7-kilometre stretch of Highway 403 in both directions from Wilson Street to Mohawk Road. It is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 27. The work also includes resurfacing the eastbound and westbound on and off ramps to the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, Highway 6 north and south, Fiddlers Green and Wilson Street.

Ferguson said Hamilton councillors have already requested the province twice before to move up the timelines to widen Highway 403.