Highway 403 congestion causes economic loss to local businesses, says Hamilton’s growth planner

Congestion along Highway 403 is causing concern among local Hamilton businesses within the Ancaster and Red Hill business parks with some companies considering drastic options, including possibly relocating to another area if the problem isn’t solved, said Hamilton’s director of growth planning.
Guy Paparella told politicians at the Oct. 4 general issues committee meeting that the province must expand Highway 403 to add at least another lane to solve the traffic congestion that is constantly happening during peak morning and afternoon times.
“Another five years of congestion on that road I think will create issues in attracting businesses to not only the airport growth employment district but other businesses, including those in the Red Hill Business Park,” said Paparella. “It’s not just anecdotal anymore, it’s actually creating issues for a lot of companies. We really need some action here.”
Paparella said a few companies have already told him the traffic congestion along Highway 403 has delayed their deliveries. He said the province has studies that document congestion costs businesses billions of dollars in lost productivity. While Hamilton doesn’t have a study identifying the cost to its businesses because of congestion, there is some evidence to suggest it is occurring in the city.
In 2008 Metrolinx pegged the cost of gridlock within the Greater Toronto Area’s economy at $6 billion annually. But in 2013, the C.D. Howe Institute increased the loss of economic productivity due to gridlock upwards of $11 billion annually.
“It’s got to change,” said Paparella. “It’s not good for Hamilton to lose businesses due to congestion.”
In response, Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson introduced a motion reaffirming Hamilton’s request to the province to accelerate the environmental assessment process to expand the eastbound and westbound lanes along Highway 403.
“It backs up to Fiddlers Green,” said Ferguson. “You have four lanes merging into two lanes. It’s a significant pinch point.”
The backups have been more severe throughout the summer as the province completes a $11.192 million resurfacing project along the 1.7-kilometre stretch of Highway 403 in both directions from Wilson Street to Mohawk Road. It is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 27. The work also includes resurfacing the eastbound and westbound on and off ramps to the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, Highway 6 north and south, Fiddlers Green and Wilson Street.
Ferguson said Hamilton councillors have already requested the province twice before to move up the timelines to widen Highway 403.
“My motion is to get them to do the environmental assessment at a high priority,” he said. “I know that it is an arduous process particularly down the Niagara Escarpment.”
In March, Transport Minister Steven Del Duca sent a letter to Hamilton politicians informing them the ministry will widen Highway 403 by incorporating an additional HOV lane to the roadway from the Brant/Hamilton boundary to the Highway 403/QEW interchange.
An additional lane in each direction had been recommended by the 2007 Niagara to Greater Toronto Area Corridor Planning and Environmental Assessment Study from King Street/Main Street to Jerseyville Road.
The expansion project, though, is still subject to environmental assessments, financing and approval by the Transportation Ministry.
But the project is not on the province’s 2016 to 2020 list of capital budget projects for southern Ontario.
The congestion along Highway 403 isn’t just a local issue, says Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green, but impacts neighbourhoods in Hamilton’s west end and the mountain.
“This is not just about traffic that flows through Ancaster,” said Green. “But I believe (it’s) a large part of the congestion on Aberdeen and the downtown neighbourhoods (and) all of the western section of Hamilton as it gives people the appropriate roundabout. It’s so critical for our community to alleviate that pressure. It creates tremendous pressure on wards 1 and 2.”
Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead said backups along Highway 403, past Fiddlers Green, can impact Garth Street, Fennell Avenue, West Fifth, Scenic Drive and along the Queen Street hill.
“No question my residents and I have a burden because of the bottleneck at the 403,” he said.
