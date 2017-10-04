Ancaster Business Park gets long-awaited road extension

After delays because of bureaucracy, birds and bats, the long-awaited Cormorant Drive extension project to Trinity Road South in the Ancaster Business Park is expected to begin construction this fall.

After sometimes “pretty intense” discussions with the landowner, Ted Valeri of Valery Homes, a deal was struck Oct. 4 that will soon begin the grading of the site later this year, said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.

Ferguson said tenders are scheduled to be issued soon, with the "expectation" that the grading of the site start this fall. He said installing the sewers would occur during the winter, and the road would be built in the spring of 2018.

The $4.5-million road project has been hampered by a series of delays over the last few years that included an appeal by a nearby homeowner to the environmental assessment. The homeowner requested a more critical assessment on the project.

Once the appeal was dismissed by the Environment Ministry two years later, the provincial Ministry of Natural Resources found an Eastern Meadowlark in the area of the project. The bird is a threatened species, according to Ontario’s species classification. Then earlier this year Natural Resources discovered three threatened bat species in the area. The city, at the request of the ministry, found alternative locations for both the birds and bats.

Ferguson, who introduced his motion at the Oct. 4 general issues committee meeting, said it will “allow the road to get constructed right away.” Politicians approved the agreement with the landowner. The decision is expected to be finalized at the Oct. 11 council meeting.

Over the summer, a number of other studies had been completed, including wetlands, storm water and geotechnical, clearing the way for the road to be built.

Ferguson said the road is projected to alleviate what has become a safety issue at the corner of Tradewind Drive and Wilson Street.

“There is only one access to the park,” said Ferguson. “Wilson Street backs up every morning to Duff's Corners with people trying to get into (the Ancaster Business Park by way of Tradewind Drive).”

He said, for example, that Stackpole International, one of the larger companies in the business park, employs about 900 people who are driving into the area. Over the last few years the 230-hectare park, located between Shaver and Trinity roads, has seen several expansions and new business relocations. But as the park increases in size, traffic, especially at peak morning and afternoon times, has increased significantly.