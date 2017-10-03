Hamilton hits record-setting building permit milestone

The City of Hamilton has officially surpassed $1 billion dollars’ worth of construction for 2017 — $1,003,737,444 as of Sept. 29.

The $1-billion target represents 6,606 building projects in the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors — achieved in only nine months.

This is the earliest point in a year that the city has hit the milestone.

Jason Thorne, general manager, of planning and economic development, said the record-setting pace of development is further evidence of the continued boom that Hamilton is experiencing.