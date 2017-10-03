Hamilton hits record-setting building permit milestone

The City of Hamilton has officially surpassed $1 billion dollars’ worth of construction for 2017 — $1,003,737,444 as of Sept. 29.
The $1-billion target represents 6,606 building projects in the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors — achieved in only nine months.
This is the earliest point in a year that the city has hit the milestone.
Jason Thorne, general manager, of planning and economic development, said the record-setting pace of development is further evidence of the continued boom that Hamilton is experiencing.
“It has been made possible thanks to the investment and dedication of our builders, employers, entrepreneurs and small businesses across the city, and with the support and hard work of many city staff.”
