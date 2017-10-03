Hamilton District Christian High participates in Thanksgiving Culinary Challenge

Hamilton District Christian High students from the food and nutrition, and English as a second language classes recently worked together to prepare a turkey meal with all the trimmings in a Thanksgiving Culinary Challenge.
The meal provided a traditional Canadian fall feast for new international students.
The young chefs roasted five turkeys with homemade stuffing, and peeled 24 pounds of carrots, 30 pounds of potatoes, 27 pounds of fresh beets and 16 pounds of butternut squash. They also prepared a bushel of Courtland apples to make homemade apple sauce and fresh apple crumble. The meal incorporated organically-grown vegetables donated from Kleinikkink Farms in Alliston.
For many young people, this was the first time discovering the giblets and neck in the turkey cavity. Many students had never worked with or eaten fresh beets, either.
“Making food with a lot of people is a lot more fun than making it by yourself,” said Leah Siebenga.
Angel Tian said she was impressed by how her classmates learned new things and helped each other.
Hannah VanderStoep said, “The challenge provided the chance to learn how to do all the different tasks to combine them into one large meal to serve others.”
The consensus among students was that dining on the food they cooked together was definitely the highlight.
