Hamilton District Christian High participates in Thanksgiving Culinary Challenge

Hamilton District Christian High students from the food and nutrition, and English as a second language classes recently worked together to prepare a turkey meal with all the trimmings in a Thanksgiving Culinary Challenge.

The meal provided a traditional Canadian fall feast for new international students.

The young chefs roasted five turkeys with homemade stuffing, and peeled 24 pounds of carrots, 30 pounds of potatoes, 27 pounds of fresh beets and 16 pounds of butternut squash. They also prepared a bushel of Courtland apples to make homemade apple sauce and fresh apple crumble. The meal incorporated organically-grown vegetables donated from Kleinikkink Farms in Alliston.

For many young people, this was the first time discovering the giblets and neck in the turkey cavity. Many students had never worked with or eaten fresh beets, either.