Royal Canadian Legion Battlefield Branch 622 ready for poppy campaign

Veterans, cadets and scouts will soon be out in force distributing poppies for Remembrance Day.

Locally, the Royal Canadian Legion Battlefield Branch 622 is signing up volunteers for this year’s poppy campaign, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 10.

“We support the Salvation Army and the food bank,” said Bill Moir, president of branch 622. “But every year we also dedicate a lot of money to a specific thing. Two years ago it was to St. Joseph’s Hospital and last year it was the Juravinski Hospital. We also support veterans in general and seniors.”

In the Stoney Creek area, the poppy campaign raises about $90,000 each year.

Stewart Jones, this year’s poppy campaign chair at branch 622, said the legion plans to have four display locations staffed by volunteers. Along with volunteers at two Walmart stores and Eastgate Square, the legion also hopes to have a presence at the new Winona Costco in early November.

Jones said last year’s poppy campaign helped to provide $5,000 for four local youth groups, including land, air and sea cadets, as well as a Binbrook Scout group.

Many volunteers from those groups assist the legion at special events, like the fish fry, held every other Friday at branch 622.

“They come and help us in the kitchen, washing dishes, serving tables and that kind of stuff,” said Jones.

Jones, a veteran of Canadian peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Cyprus, also looks after a rotating historical display on the legion’s second floor. The display case currently features an exhibit on the Battle of the Atlantic. He will soon begin work on a special display for Remembrance Day.

Last year’s poppy campaign proceeds also helped provide a blanket warmer for a local seniors home at a cost of $5,000. Past poppy proceeds have been put toward assistive devices, like hearing aids, for veterans.