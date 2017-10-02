Patty Hall named new executive director of the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce

Recently, Hall represented the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting in Fredericton. During that time, she added her name to the Canadian chamber’s Protect Growth campaign, which is focusing attention on proposed tax changes put forth by the federal government.

“We’re all trying to engage people and engage businesses,” said Hall.

Small business owners, doctors, farmers and other professionals have warned the proposed changes could negatively impact business growth.

“If you had a business and you wanted to pass it off to your son, they’re talking about these changes that it wouldn’t even make sense. You’d be better off selling it to somebody else, which isn’t necessarily a very good thing,” Hall noted.

Hall said no one is disputing the Liberals’ efforts to make life more affordable for famililies. But tax changes, she said, must be balanced with the needs of the small business community.

“The question is how you’re dealing with small business,” said Hall. “And how are you going to implement these changes when right across the country, we’re puting our foot down that these are not acceptable changes?”

Along with promoting member businesses on the chamber’s Facebook page, Hall plans to profile local chamber members in a series of videos, called Meet Our Members. She has recruited 2016 Stoney Creek Citizen of the Year Marie Robbins to assist with those efforts.

“I think we could do that for a lot of our members,” said Hall. “(It's) just so people know who they are, what they do. I think it could be a nice touch, getting Marie to do it to, because she’s passionate about Stoney Creek and passionate about the members.So it’s kind of nice to have somebody like that.”