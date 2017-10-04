New Cancer Assistance Program boss eyes expansion

Expansion tops the agenda for the new executive director of the Cancer Assistance Program based on Hamilton Mountain.

“We’re bursting out of this space,” said Debbie Logel Butler, who took over the job on Monday. “This house is at capacity.”

Logel Butler said “all options are on the table” to serve a growing demand for services including selling the existing CAP building — a two-storey house on Concession Street — and finding a new home or keeping the house and finding additional space elsewhere.

Logel Butler said the nonprofit organization would prefer to remain on or near Concession Street, close to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

CAP currently has five staff and 175 volunteers that provide a variety of services to more than 3,000 people each year who have been touched by cancer.

Those services include free rides to cancer-related medical appointments and the free use of wigs, wheelchairs, transports chairs, canes, breast prostheses and other equipment.

About 6,000 pieces of equipment are loaned out each year and as many as 40 clients come through their door each day.

Logel Butler said whatever direction the expansion takes will include a capital fundraising campaign.

“CAP has never been out in a capital fundraising campaign and this is their time,” she said. “(When you) have an organization that makes a difference in people’s lives, you can make a case of why we need support.”

CAP does not receive any government dollars. Its annual budget of about $500,000 is covered by donations and fundraising.