N2N Centre needs reading tutors

If you want to share your love of reading with some Mountain youngsters, Neighbour to Neighbour Centre wants to hear from you.

The Athens Street centre will begin the 15th year of the Jack Parent Reading Program later this month. More than 100 trained volunteers will start going into 14 Mountain elementary schools.

Those volunteers will be sitting down for 20 minutes of one-on-one tutoring with about 230 pre-selected children in Grades 1 through 3 who are struggling with their reading and comprehension skills.

“The demand for the program is not subsiding,” said Deban Brunette, director of educational programs at Neighbour to Neighbour, who figures another dozen or so new volunteers are needed.