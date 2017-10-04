N2N Centre needs reading tutors

If you want to share your love of reading with some Mountain youngsters, Neighbour to Neighbour Centre wants to hear from you.
The Athens Street centre will begin the 15th year of the Jack Parent Reading Program later this month. More than 100 trained volunteers will start going into 14 Mountain elementary schools.
Those volunteers will be sitting down for 20 minutes of one-on-one tutoring with about 230 pre-selected children in Grades 1 through 3 who are struggling with their reading and comprehension skills.
“The demand for the program is not subsiding,” said Deban Brunette, director of educational programs at Neighbour to Neighbour, who figures another dozen or so new volunteers are needed.
Brunette said tutors can include retirees, parents or college and university students.
“People who love kids and who love to read,” said Brunette.
All volunteers must provide a police background check, undergo six hours of training and commit to visiting a school once a week for two hours where they will tutor four children.
See n2ncentre.com for more information.
Since the program began at R.A. Riddell Elementary School 15 years ago it has helped nearly 2,600 children improve their reading skills.
This past June, Brunette noted, 98 per cent of the children enrolled in the program improved their reading skills and there was a 99.5 per cent rate of improvement in 2016.
The program returns to Riddell, G.L. Armstrong, Westwood, Chedoke, Helen Detwiler, C.B. Stirling, Richard Beasley, Huntington Park, Highview, Lincoln Alexander, St. Michael, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Margaret Mary and St. Marguerite d’Youville schools on Oct. 16. Brunette noted they are looking at running a reading program pilot project in a lower city school next fall.
“We’ve been approached by quite a few schools,” Brunette said. “We need to do some investigating as to where we can best utilize our services.”
The $100,000 annual cost of the reading program is funded by several foundations and organizations.
