Huntington Park upgrades half done

Renovation work at the Huntington Park Recreation Centre is continuing on time with reopening slated for the spring.

Robyn Ellis, manager of strategic planning, capital and compliance in the city’s public works department, said the $1.6 million project that began in July is half finished and the project remains on budget and on schedule.

The work includes replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, plus upgrades to the washrooms to make them barrier free.

Ellis said all the underground plumbing work has been completed and work has begun on the washrooms.

The front entrance and desk area at the centre are also being upgraded and part of the exterior stucco system is being replaced.

In addition, the city has asked for bids to resurface four outdoor tennis courts at the rec centre.

Those bids are expected to come back this week and if the fall season remains warm and dry that work could be done this year.

If the weather does not co-operate, it will be done by June 15 next year.

East Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said it’s expected to cost about $45,000 to resurface the courts with $15,000 coming from the Ward 6 area rating fund, $15,000 from the Huntington Park Tennis Club, $10,000 from the city’s recreation department and $5,000 from the parks department.