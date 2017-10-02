Hamilton’s Gandhi Peace Festival message is needed more than ever, say participants

As the Gandhi Peace Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary this past weekend, participants said the words of Mahatma Gandhi are even more relevant today than when he lived over a half century ago.

About 200 people turned out on a crisp, sunny Sept. 30th at Hamilton City Hall to meet friends and renew acquaintances, listen to messages about social justice causes, sample Indian food, enjoy local dancers and musicians, and espouse the message of peace and non-violence.

The event, though, did have a heavy security presence with Hamilton police on bicycles and city hall security strolling around the forecourt during the afternoon event. A few days before the Storm Alliance, an anti-immigrant group, cancelled a rally that was to be held at the same time as the peace festival took place at city hall as part of its “Canada-wide day of action.”

Prior to the peace festival, the Hamilton and District Labour Council held its own rally at Gore Park to denounce racism and the far-right groups’ message of hatred.

Don McLean, of Environment Hamilton and Hamilton 350, told the crowd Gandhi’s message is essential with the rise of far-right activists, and a United States president who sows racial division.

“So it is no longer in the background,” said McLean, who was one of three speakers at the peace festival, including Tom Cooper, executive director of Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction. “There is a necessity for unity. There is a necessity for us to realize what we are facing, whether racist attacks, whether attacks against the LBGTQ community. We need to stand together.”

Shri G.V.V.S.D.S. Prasad, secretary of Sarva Seva Sangh, which is preparing for the 150th anniversary of Gandhi, who attended the peace festival after travelling from India, said Gandhi’s message is needed for today and in the future.

“His greatest contribution is nonviolence resistance to injustice,” said Prasad. “If violence is what we have in the world, then the world will be destroyed.”

Mahatma Gandhi, who died at the age of 78 in 1948 after being assassinated by a Hindu nationalist, was the leader of the Indian Independence movement against British rule. He successfully employed nonviolent civil disobedience, which inspired world-wide movements for civil rights and freedom. Oct. 2, Gandhi’s birthday is commemorated in India as a national holiday and globally as the International Day of Nonviolence.

Anne Pearson, chair of the peace festival, said the messages that Gandhi promoted is for all people to unite for peace and nonviolence.