Hamilton agrees to “compromise” agreement for revised ward boundary structure

Hamilton’s ward boundaries will be changed for next year’s municipal elections in a compromised agreement reached by the city with one of the two people who challenged council’s original boundary structure decision earlier this year.

Stoney Creek resident Mark Richardson stated in an email message the proposed changes to Flamborough, and parts of Stoney Creek and Glanbrook will make for more effective representation during municipal elections.

“While some may be pleased and I already know some are very disappointed, I feel this settlement is ultimately fair to both parties and is good for the City as a whole,” stated Richardson. “In no way do I consider this to be my preferred or a perfect solution, but it is a massive step forward considering the Council’s previous position…”

Last February councillors rejected two preferred options presented by Watson and Associations that would have redesigned the boundaries to reflect the city’s growing population. One option included adding a 16th ward. But politicians rejected the options. Instead politicians argued they didn’t want to ignore rural residents’ representation at city hall. They made a few boundary line changes on their own involving Stoney Creek and the Mountain wards.