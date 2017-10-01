Hamilton agrees to “compromise” agreement for revised ward boundary structure

Hamilton’s ward boundaries will be changed for next year’s municipal elections in a compromised agreement reached by the city with one of the two people who challenged council’s original boundary structure decision earlier this year.
Stoney Creek resident Mark Richardson stated in an email message the proposed changes to Flamborough, and parts of Stoney Creek and Glanbrook will make for more effective representation during municipal elections.
“While some may be pleased and I already know some are very disappointed, I feel this settlement is ultimately fair to both parties and is good for the City as a whole,” stated Richardson. “In no way do I consider this to be my preferred or a perfect solution, but it is a massive step forward considering the Council’s previous position…”
Last February councillors rejected two preferred options presented by Watson and Associations that would have redesigned the boundaries to reflect the city’s growing population. One option included adding a 16th ward. But politicians rejected the options. Instead politicians argued they didn’t want to ignore rural residents’ representation at city hall. They made a few boundary line changes on their own involving Stoney Creek and the Mountain wards.
The consultants at the time stated the changes politicians made to the ward boundary structure didn’t do anything to improve the lack of democratic representation under the current wards.
Richardson said he did not design any of the ward boundary proposals and the options that were considered for settlement were all presented by the city.
He said Dr. Robert Williams, of Watson and Associations, the consultant who conducted Hamilton’s ward boundary review, signed off on the compromised ward boundary design.
The already-scheduled Ontario Municipal Board hearing will still be held, said Richardson’s lawyer Craig Burley. The city has yet to reach a settlement with the second appellant Dundas resident Rob Dobrucki.
A pre-hearing on the issues of the appeal was held in August.
Hamilton politicians approved the compromised agreement behind closed doors at their Sept. 27 council meeting.
Burley said when the board hearing begins Oct. 19, city officials will request the board to impose the revised ward boundary structure.
The settlement will reverse council’s previous ward boundary structure that had Flamborough’s Ward 14 split along Highway 8, with wards 12 and 13 added to the rural area.
“(The settlement) recognizes that Flamborough passes the test to be considered as a unique community of interest,” stated Richardson.
In addition, Richardson said there will be “improvements” made to wards 9, 10 and 11, and in wards 7 and 8 there will be population “balancing.”
The arrangement reduces the geographical size of Ward 11 Glanbrook and Ward 15 Waterdown from council’s approved option. It also removes Ainslie Wood from Ward 1 and incorporates it into Ward 13 Dundas.
It means by 2026 Ward 11 is projected to have the highest population of 54,000, while Ward 14 would have the lowest at 23,400.
In council’s version, Ward 7 would have had the highest population at 70,000 by 2026.
A decision by the board is needed before the end of the year to accommodate any changes to the city’s ward boundary structure in time for the 2018 municipal election.
