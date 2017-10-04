Hamilton school board seeks public’s views on security cameras

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is seeking the public’s views as it updates rules on the use of video surveillance at schools to comply with new guidelines from the province’s information and privacy commissioner.

Superintendent Michael Prendergast said the board is also working with a consultant to review the number and placement of existing security cameras to see if any changes are required.

Only 24 of the board’s 102 schools presently use cameras, and parent, student, and community responses to a brief online public survey will help the board decide which direction it should take on surveillance, he said.

“Surveillance in schools is primarily for student safety and staff safety,” Prendergast said.

“We don’t ever want to be seen as policing schools, but it’s a deterrent to protect staff, school equipment, and property, essentially.”

All 14 high schools use security cameras, along with 10 elementary schools across the city.

Prendergast said the board is already complying with a requirement to post signs warning people they are in a surveillance area — typically in spots outside where vandalism or a break-in may occur, and in entrances inside.

Cameras aren’t used in locations where people expect privacy, like a washroom, or in cafeterias because they have staff supervision, he said.

“We really need to balance the benefits of surveillance with the loss of privacy to individuals,” Prendergast said.

“We need to understand, if we do have cameras in hallways or common areas indoors, how does that affect our staff and students and visitors? Are they feeling confident in those areas that are under surveillance and comfortable with that?”