'I was so happy to hear his voice': Hamilton woman hopes to help restore hope to hurricane-ravaged Commonwealth of Dominica

For nine days, Denia Henry lost contact with family members in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

On Sept. 29, her nephew was finally able to call his aunt back in Hamilton to provide an update on Hurricane Maria, which impacted 95 per cent of the Caribbean island's inhabitants.

“I was so happy to hear his voice,” said Henry, a Mountain resident and secretary/treasurer of the Commonwealth of Dominica Association, Hamilton.

Henry now knows her family members are safe and accounted for. But the long, arduous task of rebuilding the island is just beginning.

Henry’s mother, siblings, nieces and nephews have found shelter at Henry’s sister’s home. But following the Sept. 18 hurricane, nearly all of the island’s buildings are damaged. Food and supplies are also scarce. Goods are slowly trickling in from overseas, as well as neighbouring islands like St. Lucia. Many of the roads are still blocked with debris.

“They are coping with what they have for now,” Henry said of her family in Dominica. “We’re an island and we can manage.”

Dominica, part of the Windward Islands in the Lesser Antilles region of the Caribbean Sea, is not to be confused with the Dominican Republic.

Henry, who came to Canada in 1976, recalls times during her youth when hurricanes and tropical storms threatened the island. Nothing came close to what residents experienced with Maria.

“As kids, we used to wait and watch for hurricanes, because it was a day off from school. I guess we’ll never wish for that again,” said Henry.

Henry and the Dominica association are asking Hamiltonians to contribute cash and supplies to help their homeland. Henry estimates there are about 100 people in Hamilton from Dominica, with larger communities in Toronto and Montreal.