Hamilton police continue to investigate Mountain sexual assault

Hamilton police continue to probe a sexual assault at a gas station on the Mountain in August and hope an image released of the suspect will lead to his arrest.
Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says a woman was refueling her car at the Husky gas station at 615 Mohawk Rd. W. on Aug. 8 at about 6 p.m. when she was approached by a man, who made “sexual advances.”
The woman attempted to leave in her car, but the man blocked the exit and continued to tell her that she should follow him. She drove away and the man allegedly followed her in his car.
The woman’s car was eventually blocked by the man’s vehicle.
When she got of the car, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.
The suspect is described as being in his 30s and about five-foot-nine, with a medium complexion, medium build, black short wavy hair and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a red baseball hat backwards, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black/navy Crocs sandals.
The suspect was driving a newer model black four-door Acura and was last seen in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Scenic Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Marco D’Arcangelo at 905-540-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Hamilton police continue to probe a sexual assault at a gas station on the Mountain in August and hope an image released of the suspect will lead to his arrest.
Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says a woman was refueling her car at the Husky gas station at 615 Mohawk Rd. W. on Aug. 8 at about 6 p.m. when she was approached by a man, who made “sexual advances.”
The woman attempted to leave in her car, but the man blocked the exit and continued to tell her that she should follow him. She drove away and the man allegedly followed her in his car.
The woman’s car was eventually blocked by the man’s vehicle.
When she got of the car, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.
The suspect is described as being in his 30s and about five-foot-nine, with a medium complexion, medium build, black short wavy hair and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a red baseball hat backwards, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black/navy Crocs sandals.
The suspect was driving a newer model black four-door Acura and was last seen in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Scenic Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Marco D’Arcangelo at 905-540-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Hamilton police continue to probe a sexual assault at a gas station on the Mountain in August and hope an image released of the suspect will lead to his arrest.
Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says a woman was refueling her car at the Husky gas station at 615 Mohawk Rd. W. on Aug. 8 at about 6 p.m. when she was approached by a man, who made “sexual advances.”
The woman attempted to leave in her car, but the man blocked the exit and continued to tell her that she should follow him. She drove away and the man allegedly followed her in his car.
The woman’s car was eventually blocked by the man’s vehicle.
When she got of the car, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.
The suspect is described as being in his 30s and about five-foot-nine, with a medium complexion, medium build, black short wavy hair and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a red baseball hat backwards, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black/navy Crocs sandals.
The suspect was driving a newer model black four-door Acura and was last seen in the area of Upper Paradise Road and Scenic Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Marco D’Arcangelo at 905-540-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.