Hamilton police continue to investigate Mountain sexual assault

Hamilton police continue to probe a sexual assault at a gas station on the Mountain in August and hope an image released of the suspect will lead to his arrest.

Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says a woman was refueling her car at the Husky gas station at 615 Mohawk Rd. W. on Aug. 8 at about 6 p.m. when she was approached by a man, who made “sexual advances.”

The woman attempted to leave in her car, but the man blocked the exit and continued to tell her that she should follow him. She drove away and the man allegedly followed her in his car.

The woman’s car was eventually blocked by the man’s vehicle.