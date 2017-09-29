Dundas' Dougher Community Fund nearly doubles support to Valley Town

An all-time high of $149,040 has been granted to a record 18 Dundas organizations or projects through the Hamilton Community Foundation’s Dougher Community Fund this year.

Since the now 16-year-old Dougher Fund was enhanced in 2013, annual grants have been awarded to between eight and 10 groups. Total grants grew from $63,772 five years ago to a high of $93,972 in 2016. This year’s grants nearly double the previous levels of support.

Grace Diffey, the foundation's vice-president of community relations, said the main reason more groups are getting more funding is media attention, and social network promotion, over the past few years.

"In the early years there was lower awareness of the fund," Diffey said. "We are getting a lot more applications."

It was established as an anonymous fund in 2002. Eight years later, the fund received a significant gift, increasing the total endowment. The fund is focused on Dundas, primarily serving local seniors, youth, the arts, the environment and alleviating poverty. Many grant recipients combine those core areas. The maximum individual grant is $15,000.

Several well-known local organizations, some which got Dougher money in previous years, received funding for 2017 including: Dundas Valley Orchestra; Dundas Valley School of Art; Routes Youth Centre; Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra; St. Joseph's Villa Foundation; St. Mark's United Church; The Salvation Army; and Urquhart Butterfly Garden.

A new grant recipient is Global Peace Centre Canada (GPCC) , a registered charity in Waterloo, for its Youth4Peace Leadership pilot project in Dundas. The goal is to provide training, mentorship and support to 20 youths from Dundas and up to 10 from the surrounding area. They received $10,000 from the Dougher Fund to host three 'boot camps' of three days each at McMaster University. McMaster had not verified details of the workshops as of Thursday.

Jahan Zeb, GPCC co-founder and board secretary, said this is the first foundation to recognize the youth leadership program. He said youth are part of the solution to countering hatred - but they need assistance.

"There are extraordinary young people making a difference everyday, but they don't have access to funding and mentorship," Zeb said.

He said Youth4Peace will provide that mentorship, training, support and seed funding for youth to begin their own local projects for peace - particularly in areas of diversity, social and economic justice.