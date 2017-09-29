Hamilton Paramedic Services fundraise for St. Joseph’s and Juravinski

Hamilton Paramedic Services are launching a fundraising campaign to celebrate and support the work of two Hamilton hospitals.

During the months of October and November, paramedics will wear customized epaulettes on their uniforms to raise funds for St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

The campaign also aims to educate the public on how funds raised locally stay in Hamilton to provide care and innovative research to support residents affected by cancer.

The breast cancer program at Juravinski is a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, while the breast assessment centre provides rapid access to screening and diagnostic services to more than 17,000 patients each year.