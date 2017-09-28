Hamilton unveils ‘Hamazon’ strategy to land retail giant’s headquarters

Mayor Fred Eisenberger and his “Hamazon” strategy has been unleashed.
Hamilton politicians agreed to spend upwards of half a million dollars in an effort to land the United States-based Amazon’s second headquarters that could be worth as much as $5 billion in capital spending over the next decade.
Some councillors called the chance to entice one of the most influential businesses to the city “once in a lifetime” while also giving Hamilton a high profile in the global economy.
“We are seen now as a political player,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, who introduced his motion at the Sept. 27 council meeting.
Amazon’s second headquarters project would be a lucrative catch for Hamilton. It is proposed to create 50,000 jobs, $5 billion in construction investment and create about 8 million in square feet of office space.
City Manager Chris Murray said the city will contribute about $250,000 for the bid while the rest will come from private and institutional organizations. Murray said to submit the best possible application, the city will be hiring a public relations firm, and land and finance consultants.
“We do have a solid land strategy offer to make (to Amazon),” said Murray, who added that he believed Hamilton has a chance in the sweepstakes.
Once council approved the motion, Eisenberger released a video called “Hello Amazon” and says “In the coming days you’re going to be hearing from us in a really big way.” He also coined the hashtag #Hamazon.
Amazon established a set of criteria for prospective communities to consider including having more than one million people; a stable and business friendly environment; a location that is shovel ready; financial incentives; a skilled labour force; close to an airport; reliable mass transit; and cultural amenities.
“In all the categories we meet or surpass the criteria,” said Merulla.
But Hamilton is up against some stiff competition such as Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax in Canada while in the United States, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston and many other major cities are gathering their financial resources to provide bids.
Alberta and Manitoba have both cobbled together teams to entice the retail giant to their provinces, while in Ontario, Premier Kathleen Wynne has put Ed Clark, former chief executive officer of TD Bank in charge of the bid. And Greater Toronto Area municipalities have joined forces to make a “blockbuster bid for Amazon’s headquarters.
Amazon’s Seattle home has more than 40,000 employees, 33 buildings and 24 restaurants. The retailer is accepting bids until Oct. 19. A decision will be made next year.
Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green said he was concerned about investing $250,000 into what could be a losing bid.
Murray disagreed that Hamilton was “throwing good money after bad. I think Canada is in the running for a reason.”
But other councillors saw the investment as a chance to establish business relationships even if the city loses out.
“The experience is worthwhile,” said Merulla. “It’s still prudent. Two hundred and fifty thousand dollars is a drop in the bucket. We are rubbing shoulders and discussing Hamilton.”
