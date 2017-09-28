Hamilton unveils ‘Hamazon’ strategy to land retail giant’s headquarters

Mayor Fred Eisenberger and his “Hamazon” strategy has been unleashed.

Hamilton politicians agreed to spend upwards of half a million dollars in an effort to land the United States-based Amazon’s second headquarters that could be worth as much as $5 billion in capital spending over the next decade.

Some councillors called the chance to entice one of the most influential businesses to the city “once in a lifetime” while also giving Hamilton a high profile in the global economy.

“We are seen now as a political player,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla, who introduced his motion at the Sept. 27 council meeting.

Amazon’s second headquarters project would be a lucrative catch for Hamilton. It is proposed to create 50,000 jobs, $5 billion in construction investment and create about 8 million in square feet of office space.

City Manager Chris Murray said the city will contribute about $250,000 for the bid while the rest will come from private and institutional organizations. Murray said to submit the best possible application, the city will be hiring a public relations firm, and land and finance consultants.

“We do have a solid land strategy offer to make (to Amazon),” said Murray, who added that he believed Hamilton has a chance in the sweepstakes.

Once council approved the motion, Eisenberger released a video called “Hello Amazon” and says “In the coming days you’re going to be hearing from us in a really big way.” He also coined the hashtag #Hamazon.

Amazon established a set of criteria for prospective communities to consider including having more than one million people; a stable and business friendly environment; a location that is shovel ready; financial incentives; a skilled labour force; close to an airport; reliable mass transit; and cultural amenities.

“In all the categories we meet or surpass the criteria,” said Merulla.