High home prices don't mean best EQAO scores in Hamilton, says Zoocasa

High-priced neighbourhoods don’t necessarily produce the best students, according to some number crunching done by a real estate company.

Zoocasa Realty Inc. (Zoocasa.com) says homes in the boundary area for Sacred Heart elementary school sell for nearly $450,000 less than those within the Immaculate Conception boundary, despite both schools having nearly identical EQAO scores.

The company came up with an average score for each school out of a possible 4 based on students’ reading, writing and math results. Zoocasa says it calculated the average 2017 sold home price within 97 Hamilton elementary and secondary school boundaries to reveal the schools with the top average EQAO scores for different home search budgets.

For Ancaster’s Immaculate Conception, the average home price is $838,337 and it had an EQAO score of 2.92 compared to Sacred Heart, where the average home price in its boundary was $396,964 and the average EQAO score was 2.97.