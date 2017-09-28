High home prices don't mean best EQAO scores in Hamilton, says Zoocasa

High-priced neighbourhoods don’t necessarily produce the best students, according to some number crunching done by a real estate company.
Zoocasa Realty Inc. (Zoocasa.com) says homes in the boundary area for Sacred Heart elementary school sell for nearly $450,000 less than those within the Immaculate Conception boundary, despite both schools having nearly identical EQAO scores.
The company came up with an average score for each school out of a possible 4 based on students’ reading, writing and math results. Zoocasa says it calculated the average 2017 sold home price within 97 Hamilton elementary and secondary school boundaries to reveal the schools with the top average EQAO scores for different home search budgets.
For Ancaster’s Immaculate Conception, the average home price is $838,337 and it had an EQAO score of 2.92 compared to Sacred Heart, where the average home price in its boundary was $396,964 and the average EQAO score was 2.97.
Zoocasa says Immaculate Conception, near the Meadowlands, has the most expensive school boundary while Sacred Heart, off Concession Street near the Mountain brow, has the third cheapest.
Overall, the company found the top scoring elementary school was Beverly Central in Flamborough with an average EQAO score of 3.22 and an average home price of $543,959 within its boundaries, only slightly above the average Hamilton home price of $491,266.
The secondary school with the highest average EQAO score (3.0) was Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster. The average home price is $651,259 within its boundaries. There was a three-way tie for the second highest average EQAO score of 2.85 between Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School (average home price $478,433), Orchard Park Secondary School ($484,128) - both in Stoney Creek - and Waterdown District High School ($698,321).
High-priced neighbourhoods don’t necessarily produce the best students, according to some number crunching done by a real estate company.
Zoocasa Realty Inc. (Zoocasa.com) says homes in the boundary area for Sacred Heart elementary school sell for nearly $450,000 less than those within the Immaculate Conception boundary, despite both schools having nearly identical EQAO scores.
The company came up with an average score for each school out of a possible 4 based on students’ reading, writing and math results. Zoocasa says it calculated the average 2017 sold home price within 97 Hamilton elementary and secondary school boundaries to reveal the schools with the top average EQAO scores for different home search budgets.
For Ancaster’s Immaculate Conception, the average home price is $838,337 and it had an EQAO score of 2.92 compared to Sacred Heart, where the average home price in its boundary was $396,964 and the average EQAO score was 2.97.
Zoocasa says Immaculate Conception, near the Meadowlands, has the most expensive school boundary while Sacred Heart, off Concession Street near the Mountain brow, has the third cheapest.
Overall, the company found the top scoring elementary school was Beverly Central in Flamborough with an average EQAO score of 3.22 and an average home price of $543,959 within its boundaries, only slightly above the average Hamilton home price of $491,266.
The secondary school with the highest average EQAO score (3.0) was Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster. The average home price is $651,259 within its boundaries. There was a three-way tie for the second highest average EQAO score of 2.85 between Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School (average home price $478,433), Orchard Park Secondary School ($484,128) - both in Stoney Creek - and Waterdown District High School ($698,321).
High-priced neighbourhoods don’t necessarily produce the best students, according to some number crunching done by a real estate company.
Zoocasa Realty Inc. (Zoocasa.com) says homes in the boundary area for Sacred Heart elementary school sell for nearly $450,000 less than those within the Immaculate Conception boundary, despite both schools having nearly identical EQAO scores.
The company came up with an average score for each school out of a possible 4 based on students’ reading, writing and math results. Zoocasa says it calculated the average 2017 sold home price within 97 Hamilton elementary and secondary school boundaries to reveal the schools with the top average EQAO scores for different home search budgets.
For Ancaster’s Immaculate Conception, the average home price is $838,337 and it had an EQAO score of 2.92 compared to Sacred Heart, where the average home price in its boundary was $396,964 and the average EQAO score was 2.97.
Zoocasa says Immaculate Conception, near the Meadowlands, has the most expensive school boundary while Sacred Heart, off Concession Street near the Mountain brow, has the third cheapest.
Overall, the company found the top scoring elementary school was Beverly Central in Flamborough with an average EQAO score of 3.22 and an average home price of $543,959 within its boundaries, only slightly above the average Hamilton home price of $491,266.
The secondary school with the highest average EQAO score (3.0) was Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School in Ancaster. The average home price is $651,259 within its boundaries. There was a three-way tie for the second highest average EQAO score of 2.85 between Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School (average home price $478,433), Orchard Park Secondary School ($484,128) - both in Stoney Creek - and Waterdown District High School ($698,321).