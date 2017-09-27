Hamilton police looking for assistance in finding $16,500 worth of bikes, gear stolen from Westdale home

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help in locating two high-end bikes and gear stolen during a break and enter at a home in Westdale.

Spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart says suspects entered a residence on Dromore Crescent between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26 and stole a black Knolly Podium mountain bike, with the serial number PD6M2338 and valued at $7,000, as well as a blue and yellow Knolly Warden mountain bike valued at $8,500.

They also took two black POC face helmets worth $300 each, two GoPro cameras worth $100 each and two O'Neal sport goggles worth $100 each.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Frank Bogdan at 905-546-4861 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.