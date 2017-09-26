Winona Resident Ian Thompson announces his intention to run for Ward 11 in 2018 Hamilton municipal election

Term limits, ward redistribution and property crimes are some of the key issues Ian Thompson hopes to address in a campaign for the Ward 11 council seat.

And while next year’s municipal election is still more than a year away, Thompson, a Winona resident, is taking the time to understand what matters to voters in Winona, Mount Hope and Binbrook. Residents across the city will go to the polls in the next municipal election on Oct. 22, 2018.

Thompson, who recently announced his intention to run for the Ward 11 seat, can formally register as a candidate in May.

A teacher, husband and father of three, Thompson said that while speaking with local residents, as well as family and friends, he feels there may be an appetite for change in Ward 11.

“I got some really good feedback and I decided to (announce my intentions) now because I’m trying to start talking to people and getting my homework done first,” Thompson said. “I need to find out what are people’s concerns, what are the issues and what are the solutions.”

After circulating a petition earlier this year for more police patrols in Winona between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., Thompson said property crimes continue to be a key concern for many Ward 11 residents.

Thompson would like to see a long-awaited splash pad finally open in Mount Hope.

He also hopes to ensure taxpayers receive better value for their money.

“There’s a lot of bad spending down there (at City Hall). People look at what they’re getting for their taxes and that’s always an issue,” said Thompson.

Thompson called the city’s $260,000 expenditure on a ward boundary study wasteful, especially when no major boundary changes were made.