Ministry approvals hold up new Greensville, Beverly schools

Students will have to wait an extra year to move into new public elementary schools in Greensville and by the Beverly Community Centre.

School board chair Todd White said delays in getting provincial approvals have pushed the JK-8 schools’ opening date back to September 2019.

The Greensville school’s sanitary and stormwater systems are awaiting the environment ministry’s OK, while the transportation ministry has yet to sign off on a required widening of Highway 8 for a left-hand turn lane into the Beverly school, according to letters sent home to parents.

The existing Greensville closed in June and is in the process of being demolished. Students there are attending Spencer Valley until the replacement school is completed. Both schools the new Beverly will replace — the existing Beverly Central and Dr. John Seaton — remain open.

“It was, once again, approvals that we hadn’t expected to take this long,” White said.

“Let’s keep in mind these are both existing sites. One site has a community centre already on it with roads that are serviced to the area. Greensville has a school on it already.”

Greg Van Geffen, the area’s trustee, said the delays are unfortunate but it’s important to consider their underlying reasons.

He said the board is working to resolve all transportation concerns at Beverly and ensure “all the septic and water issues are above board and addressed” at Greensville.

“As unfortunate as they are, the safety of staff and students comes first, and these are just hurdles that have to be crossed as we move forward on these projects,” Van Geffen said.

The new Greensville school is being designed for 381 students and will include a community centre and public library.