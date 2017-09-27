Hamilton school bus delays see turnaround

Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel on a bus driver shortage that has delayed trips to and from school for thousands of students since the start of the school year.

Figures provided by the public board show 1,530 students at both boards were facing delays as of Tuesday morning — down from the previous week’s 2,743 but still higher than the 1,414 on the first day of school on Sept. 5.

The 39 bus runs with delays due to driver shortages did not include another 54 runs affected by Monday morning’s fatal crash on the Skyway Bridge that snarled local traffic for hours.

Public board spokesperson Shawn McKillop said some of the improvement on the driver-shortage delays is the result of “data cleanup” on students relying on the bus to get to and from school.

This includes students who didn’t return to school or were counted twice because they registered at both boards.

McKillop said the board also includes last year’s Grade 12 students in busing numbers for the subsequent year to ensure they are accommodated in case they return.

“Once the data cleanup is conducted they are removed from the system,” he said. “We recognize this impacts our numbers.”

Public board chair Todd White said new drivers also helped and he expects the number of delayed runs to gradually dwindle until the shortage is fixed in mid-October.

“The good news that we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “Up until last week we had watched the situation get progressively worse, so this is a significant turning point in terms of the progress that we expected.”



