Hamilton students’ EQAO math struggles continue

Hamilton public school students continue to struggle on the annual Ontario math tests, once again lagging behind their Catholic counterparts and the provincial average in grades 3, 6 and 9.

Results for the latest tests released the Education Quality Accountability Office show just 48 per cent of Grade 3s met the expected standard, down two percentage points from last year and 14 points off the Ontario average of 62.

Grade 6s fared even worse, with only 39 per cent meeting the standard — up one percentage point from last year but still 11 points of the provincial average, which held steady at 50.

The news in Grade 9 was better, at least in academic math, where 80 per cent met the standard, the same as last year and once again three points off the average.

In Grade 9 they do better than they did in Grade 3. That’s a trend that’s happening.

But only 37 per cent of applied math students met the provincial standard — the same as last year — compared to the 44 per cent provincially, the latter a one point drop from 2016.

“Overall, the results are still not where we want to be,” said education director Manny Figueiredo, noting the board has set a goal of having 65 per cent of students meet the standard in math across the three grades.

As part of a four-year strategy to that end, the board has added math coaches and begun offering accredited summer math courses for elementary teachers wishing to upgrade their skills in the subject, he said.

Figueiredo said though the tests scores in grades 3 and 6 fall well shy of the 65 per cent goal, the Grade 9 results show students are finding their way in the subject, especially at the academic level.

Only 48 per cent of the Grade 9 students met the standard back in Grade 6, compared to 80 per cent on this year’s academic test and 37 on the applied one, he said.

Taken as a whole, 65 per cent of Grade 9s are meeting the standard now, in line with the board’s goal, he added.