Police reassure Hamilton Mountain gathering

Hamilton police officials say three separate shooting incidents in four days on the Mountain earlier this month were mostly drug-related and there is no danger to the general public.
“Generally what we found with regard to this particular string of shootings is they have all been targeted, they’re not random acts,” said Hamilton Police Division 3 superintendent Will Smith, who along with some of his police service colleagues, were on hand at a public meeting about Mountain crime on Monday night at the Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre.
The meeting, attended by about 25 residents, was organized by central Mountain councillor Donna Skelly and also attended by east Mountain councillor Tom Jackson and west Mountain councillor Terry Whitehead.
Mason said police have made at least one arrest in the shootings and continue to hunt further suspects.
“We don’t feel the general public is at an overall safety risk” he said.
Mason noted of the 11,909 calls for service they received on the Mountain (wards 6, 7 and 8) between January and the end of August only about 10 percent were considered to be violent in nature.
“It’s typically what we’ve seen for these wards over the last few years,” Mason said. “While we would always like to see a further decrease, we’ve seen no significant increase.”
He defined violent crime as any incident where a person applies force to another person.
Skelly said she was relieved that police were not seeing an increase in violent crime
A number of the residents had questions about speeding in their neighbourhoods.
“It’s definitely an on-going challenge for us,” said Mason who also encouraged the gathering to report any suspicious incidents to police so that they can identify crime trends and allocate resources to those trends.
Among the audience were Vivek Kumar and his wife Sohini Brasad who operate a pizzeria on the south-central Mountain.
Kumar, who noted they’ve been robbed once and broken into three times over the past two years, said they found the meeting reassuring that they can go to police whenever they have a concern.
“I can go directly to them,” he said.
At the start of the meeting police provided a brief overview of the Mountain crime scene.
They noted there were 63 break-ins to businesses over the first eight months of this year compared to 61 in all of 2016.
There were also 78 street robberies up to the end of August compared to 50 last year.
Auto thefts are also up on the Mountain.
There were 172 vehicles stolen in 2016 and 232 reported auto thefts prior to September of this year.
