Police reassure Hamilton Mountain gathering

Hamilton police officials say three separate shooting incidents in four days on the Mountain earlier this month were mostly drug-related and there is no danger to the general public.

“Generally what we found with regard to this particular string of shootings is they have all been targeted, they’re not random acts,” said Hamilton Police Division 3 superintendent Will Smith, who along with some of his police service colleagues, were on hand at a public meeting about Mountain crime on Monday night at the Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre.

The meeting, attended by about 25 residents, was organized by central Mountain councillor Donna Skelly and also attended by east Mountain councillor Tom Jackson and west Mountain councillor Terry Whitehead.

Mason said police have made at least one arrest in the shootings and continue to hunt further suspects.