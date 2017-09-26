Mother’s closes Queenston Road location

But its woes continued this year.

Alger said Mother’s put the brakes on the renovations when talks began around extending Hamilton’s light-rail transit system to Eastgate Square, rather than ending the line at the Queenston Traffic Circle.

“We thought, ‘If we spend all of that money on renovations and then we go through the LRT, there’s no way we’re going to make it,’” he said. “We’d seen what it could mean because we were building our Waterloo location when Kitchener-Waterloo was putting through its LRT. The process is so taxing on local business…I don’t know if people realize how difficult it is on small businesses to muscle through that.”

Alger said in addition to the water main construction and LRT issues, Mother’s Queenston Road location didn’t have a hearty lunch business.

The restaurant’s other sites have a “robust lunch business,” he said.

“We never really found that here,” Alger said. “You want to be in a neighbourhood where there are a lot of office parks and things like that. We just don’t have that in that location, so that was a bit of a drawback.”

Alger said the Mother’s Queenston Road location also was too big for the restaurant’s needs.

It’s by far the largest of the Mother’s sites, he said.

“We could probably get away with two thirds of the space that we had in that location,” Alger said. “It’s almost 5,500 square feet, which is a really, really big footprint and you’re paying rent on all of that space, so that was a drawback as well.”

Alger said closing a business is never easy.

You never want to see anybody lose their jobs, he said.

“Both Stoney Creek and Hamilton have been supportive of us,” Alger said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. We just, operationally, need something a little bit smaller and something that we can manage a little bit better.”



