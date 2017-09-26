Mother’s closes Queenston Road location

Mother’s closed its Queenston Road location last week, but operators say another pizza parlour and spaghetti house may be on the menu for the area in the future.
“It was a soft spot for all of us because that was our first location,” co-owner Brian Alger said, adding the closure was a result of a combination of factors. “We’re actively looking for another spot in Stoney Creek or Hamilton and hopefully, we’ll come up with something.”
Mother’s shuttered its 701 Queenston Rd. location on Sept. 18.
Business partners Alger and Geeve Sandhu resurrected the pizza parlour and spaghetti house more than four years ago after the chain’s stellar run as the place to go for Italian food came to an end in the 1990s.
They started with the Queenston Road location in Stoney Creek on April 1, 2013 – which saw the return of checkered tablecloths, Tiffany lamps, pizza pedestals and large glass mugs – before also opening nostalgia-inducing restaurants on King George Road in Brantford, King Street East in Kitchener and Weber Street North in Waterloo.
When Mother’s first opened in Stoney Creek, there were lineups around the building; the support was there.
Alger said the restaurant’s issues began at the start of summer last year when extensive water main construction commenced along Queenston Road.
“Generally, we do really well in the summer time because kids are out of school, we’re a family restaurant, but all of that construction really, really hurt us,” he said. “They finally completed everything and took everything down in the early fall, but for whatever reason, the business just never really rebounded.”
Mother’s tried to bounce back by offering various promotions.
The restaurant even considered doing some renovations.
But its woes continued this year.
Alger said Mother’s put the brakes on the renovations when talks began around extending Hamilton’s light-rail transit system to Eastgate Square, rather than ending the line at the Queenston Traffic Circle.
“We thought, ‘If we spend all of that money on renovations and then we go through the LRT, there’s no way we’re going to make it,’” he said. “We’d seen what it could mean because we were building our Waterloo location when Kitchener-Waterloo was putting through its LRT. The process is so taxing on local business…I don’t know if people realize how difficult it is on small businesses to muscle through that.”
Alger said in addition to the water main construction and LRT issues, Mother’s Queenston Road location didn’t have a hearty lunch business.
The restaurant’s other sites have a “robust lunch business,” he said.
“We never really found that here,” Alger said. “You want to be in a neighbourhood where there are a lot of office parks and things like that. We just don’t have that in that location, so that was a bit of a drawback.”
Alger said the Mother’s Queenston Road location also was too big for the restaurant’s needs.
It’s by far the largest of the Mother’s sites, he said.
“We could probably get away with two thirds of the space that we had in that location,” Alger said. “It’s almost 5,500 square feet, which is a really, really big footprint and you’re paying rent on all of that space, so that was a drawback as well.”
Alger said closing a business is never easy.
You never want to see anybody lose their jobs, he said.
“Both Stoney Creek and Hamilton have been supportive of us,” Alger said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. We just, operationally, need something a little bit smaller and something that we can manage a little bit better.”
