Auditor General of Ontario refuses to conduct financial audit of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority acknowledged last week the Auditor General of Ontario informed the agency it had declined an offer to conduct a third-party audit of the organization’s finances.

In a Sept. 23 news release, the authority’s board of directors’ chair Sandy Annunziata stated “We are disappointed the Board’s motion could not be accommodated, but we respect the Auditor General’s decision.”

Christine Pedias, the Auditor General’s spokesperson confirmed in an email Sept. 26 the agency will not be conducting a value-for-money audit of the authority’s financial operations. Pedias stated the agency is “focused on other audits.”

Pedias told Hamilton Community News in early July that the Auditor General was not conducting an audit of the conservation authority. She said the Auditor General’s office did meet with Annunizata in the spring, but refused to comment on what the talks involved.

In the news release, the authority stated that it will conduct additional audits beyond its annual financial audit and selected KPMG as its new financial auditors. The authority has been under extreme pressure from the public, along with area politicians to conduct a third-party audit in an attempt to regain the trust of citizens.

At a special board meeting in April, members voted unanimously to repeal a motion approved in February calling for the authority to hire an independent agency to oversee an operations audit and to accept Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk’s offer to conduct a value-for-money audit.

At the time a number of area MPPs, as well as surrounding municipalities, including Hamilton, called on the authority to abandon its internal audit process and accept the offer. The public has become concerned about how the authority was conducting its business.

In a January motion introduced by Lincoln Regional Coun. and now former board member Bill Hodgson, the board set aside $150,000 to pay for an audit. Hodgson has since resigned from the board after members voted to censure the politician for alleged involvement in the board’s internal request for proposals to seek an auditing firm.