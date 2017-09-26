Holy exposure Batman! Burt Ward is ready for Hamilton’s Comic Con

When then 19-year-old Burt Ward first auditioned for the part of Robin on the television show Batman, he was fortunate to have had his screen test with Adam West, who had already been cast as the Caped Crusader.
“The first five minutes we laughed, yet we were completely opposite people,” said Ward.
Ward, who is now 72 years old, said West was very dignified and carried himself like former British prime minister Winston Churchill.
“We became just like Laurel and Hardy, or Abbot and Costello,” Ward said in a recent interview. “It was the best time ever.”
Ward said even after the series ended in 1968 after two years on television, he and West continued to cultivate a special bond. In 2002 they worked on an episode of The Simpsons, then eight years later they were together again on an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants and they were in the final episode of Futurama in 2013.
They also teamed up in other successful animated shows including the Legends of the Superheroes; The New Adventures of Batman; The Batman/Tarzan Adventure Hour; and in 2003 they were together for the television movie The Return to the Batcave: The Misadventures of Adam and Burt.
So it was a shock to Ward that West passed away in June 2017. Ward, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Tracy Posner-Ward, shied away from media interviews. He didn’t want to take the spotlight away from Ward or dishonour him in any way, but he relented when CNN did an interview that was viewed around the world.
“It went wild,” he said. “After that, every network was at my door.”
Ward still finds the success and notoriety over the years for playing what he says was himself in bright red, yellow and green tights strange.
“Man was not built to work in tights,” he said.
He was born Bert John Gervis Jr. to a father who operated a travelling ice show. His father billed him as the “youngest professional ice skater” at the age of two. Eventually, Gervis Sr. founded a real estate company.
So when Ward won the role of Robin out of 1,100 other unknowns, he was told he got the part “because I looked and acted like Robin, they told me.”
Over the next 120 episodes, said Ward, what you see on the screen “is exactly what I do in real life, punching my palm, walking on the edge, saying those things.”
He also did most of his stunt work because his body double didn’t look like him.
“I had broken bones, scrapes, burns,” said Ward. “Every time I had EMS take me to the hospital, I would see West and the stunt man playing cards."
Ward said the series was successful because the actors, writers, directors had total freedom to do what they wanted.
“The television show was stylized and campy, we knew that,” said Ward. “But it had something for everyone. Kids were serious about it; college students got the double meanings and adults were nostalgic about the comic books.”
He said the stars of the day wanted to be on it: Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Clark, Jerry Lewis, because their children loved the show. Ward said there were too many stars so the creative people dreamed up the idea that when Batman and Robin were walking up the side of a building one of the stars would pop their head out.
The show also had memorable villains played by accomplished character actors such as Burgess Meredith as the Penguin, Vincent Price as Egghead and Frank Gorshin as the Riddler. But Ward, is now the last surviving star from the series, said he can’t pick a favourite because they were all great.
Ward says he used to live in the same housing complex as martial artist great Bruce Lee and would occasional spar together. He said Lee had his first screen fight against Robin on the show. Afterwards he would go out to dinner with Lee’s family.
“It was like being a kid in a candy store,” he said.
After the show ended, which continued to be one of the most popular series on television at the time, but was cancelled by ABC because of its cost, Ward went on to do about 40 made-for-television movies.
While filming Batman, Ward wanted to do what was then a “small movie” for 20th Century Fox, but ABC didn’t want him to audition for the part.
“You might have heard about the movie The Graduate. And the part went to Dustin Hoffman,” said Ward.
He also wrote an autobiographical book in 2005 about his experience on the show called Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights. Ward acknowledges it reveals how sheltered and naïve he was on Batman, his first acting job.
And even though he says “I don’t do anything halfway,” Ward admits it is a little too juicy and regrets somewhat parts of the book.
Ward is still working in films. He contributed the voice of Robin for the 2016 animated film Batman: The Return of the Caped Crusaders and for the 2017 sequel Batman vs. Two-Face where William Shatner plays Harvey Dent and Two-Face.
Ward and his wife also operate one of the largest giant rescue dog organizations in the country. He says his nonprofit operation has saved 15,000 dogs. There are more than 50 dogs living at his home now.
“If we hadn’t have saved them, they would be dead,” he says.
Ward is looking forward to meeting and greeting the people who are expected to swarm the Hamilton Comic Con at the Warplane Heritage Museum Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. He never gets tired of the constant questions about Robin and Batman or meeting people enamoured of his history.
He estimates he has made about 7,000 personal appearances and signed about 8.5 million autographs over his 50 years being on tour across North America. There was a time he was on the road for 300 out of 365 days of the year.
“The people who come to see me are grown up but they saw me in their youths,” Ward said. “They now have families and children. Something happens when they get in front of me. They remember their childhood in great detail. It’s very entertaining.”
For more information about the comic con, check out the website www.hamiltoncomiccon.com.
