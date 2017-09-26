Holy exposure Batman! Burt Ward is ready for Hamilton’s Comic Con

He was born Bert John Gervis Jr. to a father who operated a travelling ice show. His father billed him as the “youngest professional ice skater” at the age of two. Eventually, Gervis Sr. founded a real estate company.

So when Ward won the role of Robin out of 1,100 other unknowns, he was told he got the part “because I looked and acted like Robin, they told me.”

Over the next 120 episodes, said Ward, what you see on the screen “is exactly what I do in real life, punching my palm, walking on the edge, saying those things.”

He also did most of his stunt work because his body double didn’t look like him.

“I had broken bones, scrapes, burns,” said Ward. “Every time I had EMS take me to the hospital, I would see West and the stunt man playing cards."

Ward said the series was successful because the actors, writers, directors had total freedom to do what they wanted.

“The television show was stylized and campy, we knew that,” said Ward. “But it had something for everyone. Kids were serious about it; college students got the double meanings and adults were nostalgic about the comic books.”

He said the stars of the day wanted to be on it: Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dick Clark, Jerry Lewis, because their children loved the show. Ward said there were too many stars so the creative people dreamed up the idea that when Batman and Robin were walking up the side of a building one of the stars would pop their head out.

The show also had memorable villains played by accomplished character actors such as Burgess Meredith as the Penguin, Vincent Price as Egghead and Frank Gorshin as the Riddler. But Ward, is now the last surviving star from the series, said he can’t pick a favourite because they were all great.

Ward says he used to live in the same housing complex as martial artist great Bruce Lee and would occasional spar together. He said Lee had his first screen fight against Robin on the show. Afterwards he would go out to dinner with Lee’s family.

“It was like being a kid in a candy store,” he said.

After the show ended, which continued to be one of the most popular series on television at the time, but was cancelled by ABC because of its cost, Ward went on to do about 40 made-for-television movies.

While filming Batman, Ward wanted to do what was then a “small movie” for 20th Century Fox, but ABC didn’t want him to audition for the part.

“You might have heard about the movie The Graduate. And the part went to Dustin Hoffman,” said Ward.

He also wrote an autobiographical book in 2005 about his experience on the show called Boy Wonder: My Life in Tights. Ward acknowledges it reveals how sheltered and naïve he was on Batman, his first acting job.

And even though he says “I don’t do anything halfway,” Ward admits it is a little too juicy and regrets somewhat parts of the book.

Ward is still working in films. He contributed the voice of Robin for the 2016 animated film Batman: The Return of the Caped Crusaders and for the 2017 sequel Batman vs. Two-Face where William Shatner plays Harvey Dent and Two-Face.

Ward and his wife also operate one of the largest giant rescue dog organizations in the country. He says his nonprofit operation has saved 15,000 dogs. There are more than 50 dogs living at his home now.

“If we hadn’t have saved them, they would be dead,” he says.

Ward is looking forward to meeting and greeting the people who are expected to swarm the Hamilton Comic Con at the Warplane Heritage Museum Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. He never gets tired of the constant questions about Robin and Batman or meeting people enamoured of his history.

He estimates he has made about 7,000 personal appearances and signed about 8.5 million autographs over his 50 years being on tour across North America. There was a time he was on the road for 300 out of 365 days of the year.

“The people who come to see me are grown up but they saw me in their youths,” Ward said. “They now have families and children. Something happens when they get in front of me. They remember their childhood in great detail. It’s very entertaining.”

For more information about the comic con, check out the website www.hamiltoncomiccon.com.



