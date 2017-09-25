Business owner Esther Pauls wins Hamilton Mountain Tory provincial nomination race

Since 1977, when the association nominated John Smith, the Hamilton Mountain provincial Tories had nominated only men to carry their political banner into an election race. In 2014, the Tory candidate was Albert Marshall, while in 2011 it was Geordie Elms.

This is Pauls' first venture into politics, although she has campaigned on behalf of Bountrogianni and mayors Bob Bratina and Fred Eisenberger.

She said her lack of experience should be seen as an asset by a public that seems to be tiring of experienced politicians.

“I will never lie,” she said. “I promise I will only tell the truth.”

Pauls will be facing off against incumbent NDP MPP Monique Taylor. The Liberals have yet to nominate a candidate.

“We need a voice on Hamilton Mountain,” said Pauls, 63. “There is no voice there.”

The Hamilton Mountain Tory nomination meeting was the first held locally since the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas nomination event in the past spring, when the voting process came under severe criticism from two of the candidates who lost to winner Ben Levitt. Vikram Singh, who finished second, appealed the decision to the party. When party officials rejected the appeal, Singh took his case to court where it is still pending. A hearing has been put over until December.

Rick Dykstra, who oversaw the HWAD nomination meet, was at the Hamilton Mountain event. He called the voting process “very good” and congratulated Mountain officials for a well-organized event.

After a series of controversial nomination meetings across the province, Tory leader Patrick Brown hired the private-sector auditors PwC to oversee the voting process.

Dykstra said there was “very few spoiled ballots” and no questions about the voting process.