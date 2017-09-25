Hamilton Mountain Coun. Donna Skelly to be acclaimed as Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial Tory candidate

The Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative riding association is set to acclaim Hamilton Coun. Donna Skelly as its candidate for the 2018 provincial election, despite her initial promise to residents she would not seek higher political office.

In a Sept. 25 statement Skelly, who won a byelection for Ward 7 in 2016, said she is running for the nomination to fight against “skyrocketing” hydro rates, “job-killing” regulation, to cut taxes and reduce Ontario’s debt.

In a Mountain News interview in 2016 shortly after being sworn into municipal office, Skelly stated her municipal win was “not a stepping stone” to higher political office.

Skelly twice stood as the Tory candidate in Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale and failed to dislodge Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin.

Skelly’s attitude about seeking higher office changed when she stated in an August 2017 email in answer to a question if she was considering the Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial Tory nomination: “I’m not going to close any doors at this point.”

Since the spring Progressive Conservative party officials, including leader Patrick Brown, has been courting Skelly to run in the mostly rural riding. At the same time three other candidates already seeking the nomination.

Flamborough resident Nick Lauwers and Mount Hope resident Dan Sadler had both been selling memberships and knocking on doors throughout the riding.

Another candidate, Albert Marshall, announced he was seeking the nomination last fall, but he quickly dropped out after he was told by party officials he would not be certified to be the candidate. In May, Marshall issued a statement the Progressive Conservative party “intends to acclaim a person (not in the race) to represent us in Flamborough-Glanbrook. This person to be acclaimed is a woman.”

In August, party officials told Lauwers and Sadler the party would not certify their candidacy if they won the nomination. They said they were delaying the nomination meeting because they were trying to persuade Skelly to be the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate.

Recently, party officials sent out notices that announced a nomination meeting for the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding would be held at Southern Pines Golf Club Oct. 5.