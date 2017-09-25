Former Eastmount Park elementary school saved from demolition

Hamilton councillors have preserved the former Eastmount Park elementary school building and will invest about $600,000 into the structure with the expectation of creating an arts and fashion incubator.

City staff had proposed to demolish the structure after the city purchased the 0.68-hectare site from the public school board. But when Donna Skelly was elected in a byelection in 2016 to replace the departed Scott Duvall, she said she wanted to keep the former school open.

“There is an opportunity for not-for-profit community groups,” said Skelly, who identified Mountain Kidz Klub as a possible tenant at the East 26th Street site.

Skelly has previously stated she wanted to “maximize the growth of the arts industry” and transform the former school “into a place for creative people to work, connect with peers and learn to further their trades."