Former Eastmount Park elementary school saved from demolition

Hamilton councillors have preserved the former Eastmount Park elementary school building and will invest about $600,000 into the structure with the expectation of creating an arts and fashion incubator.
City staff had proposed to demolish the structure after the city purchased the 0.68-hectare site from the public school board. But when Donna Skelly was elected in a byelection in 2016 to replace the departed Scott Duvall, she said she wanted to keep the former school open.
“There is an opportunity for not-for-profit community groups,” said Skelly, who identified Mountain Kidz Klub as a possible tenant at the East 26th Street site.
Skelly has previously stated she wanted to “maximize the growth of the arts industry” and transform the former school “into a place for creative people to work, connect with peers and learn to further their trades."
“It’s a great school. It has 30,000 square feet in a community that really doesn’t have a community centre.”
Hamilton staff had identified $300,000 as the cost for demolishing the building and another $300,000 to remediate the site. Staff had also said it would take about $6.1 million to improve the building to make it usable again.
Politicians agreed with Skelly’s motion to use the $600,000 to reinvest back into the building.
Robyn Ellis, manager of strategic planning, told councillors recently that the building needed $700,000 in immediate repairs, another $500,000 to make it accessible, $300,000 to remove the asbestos and $2.6 million for a backlog of various structural improvements.
“There are additional unknown (costs),” said Ellis.
The city purchased the site in August 2016, using just over $1 million from the Ward 7 area-rating fund for the acquisition.
Skelly disputed the $6.1-million cost provided by staff. She said a tour of the building revealed that it is a “really, really good building.”
“I would like to see exactly what they are actually talking about and work with some other people who can come in and access the building,” said Skelly.
The immediate issue for Skelly is to improve the building to the point where groups can use the facility, but at no cost to taxpayers.
“My issue is getting it up to standards,” she said.
