Stoney Creek’s expanded Valley Park Library deal gets approval as architect is selected

Hamilton city council has formally agreed to a deal with the Heritage Green Community Trust for $1.25 million that will go towards expanding a renovated Valley Park Library facility.

A motion introduced by Stoney Creek Coun. Doug Conley at the Sept. 13 council meeting will help fund the $7-million library expansion.

“This is just a housekeeping measure,” said Conley. “But it is very important for the community.”

Under the arrangement, the funding from the trust will help to construct two new multi-purpose rooms of at least 1,500 square feet.

Last week the Hamilton Library Board approved the design tender for the expansion project and awarded it to McCallum Sather Architects. The design is scheduled to be completed by the middle of 2018.

Previous projects the company has worked on included the St. Joseph Villa hospice in Dundas; the Gage Park Greenhouse expansion, McMaster Downtown Centre, and the Central Library renovations.

The Valley Park expansion project is expected to almost triple the size of the current 3,100-square-foot facility to about 10,000 square feet.

Library officials have said the expansion is needed to accommodate a community on upper Stoney Creek that has grown over the last decade with new residential units being constructed and numerous commercial developments in the area.

The library is providing $965,000 in reserves as part of the project’s funding, the city is contributing about half a million dollars and development charges is expected to cover the rest of the cost.

Once the new facility is constructed, the former library branch space will be returned to the city for use.