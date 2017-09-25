Highway 403 resurfacing work to be completed by October 2017

Motorists will have to endure traffic tie-ups along Highway 403 during peak hours for a few more weeks until the resurfacing project is complete along the busy roadway.

Sadie Lapshinoff, spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Transportation, said the $11.192-million project along the 1.7-kilometre stretch from Wilson Street to Mohawk Road is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 27.

The work includes resurfacing the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 403 and repaving the eastbound and westbound on and off ramps to Lincoln Alexander Parkway, Highway 6 north and south, Fiddlers Green, and Wilson Street.

She said it also involves installing permanent road markers and rumble strips, while also creating a rock protection barrier and constructing retaining walls.

Dufferin Construction was the low tender on the project that received four other bids from companies. The highest proposal was $17.9 million.

The Ministry of Transportation has also been conducting a bridge rehabilitation project this summer at the Desjardins Canal on Highway 403.

The road resurfacing project is part of the ministry’s 2016 to 2020 list of capital budget projects for southern Ontario. Also included on the list is work on the highway from Hamilton Creek west of Aberdeen Avenue, King Street to Main Street at Hamilton Creek, and Main Street to Highway 403 eastbound ramp. The bridges to be rehabilitated include the CNR and CPR and the bridge at Macklin Street.

In March, Transport Minister Steven Del Duca sent a letter to Hamilton councillors informing them the ministry will widen Highway 403 by including the long-awaited additional HOV lane to Highway 403 from the Brant/Hamilton boundary to Highway 403/QEW.

After reading the letter, Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who has championed for the expansion of the overloaded roadway, said: “They are listening to us.”

An additional lane in each direction had been recommended by the 2007 Niagara to Greater Toronto Area Corridor Planning and Environmental Assessment Study from King Street/Main Street to Jerseyville Road.