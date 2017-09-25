Hamilton man dies after collision on Ancaster’s Wilson Street

A 67-year-old Hamilton man has succumbed to injuries suffered during an accident in Ancaster.
On Friday, Sept. 22, shortly after 3 a.m., the man was driving east on Wilson Street approaching Lower Lions Club Road.
The vehicle suddenly left the roadway and struck a cement hydro pole. The resulting impact severed the pole, leaving it resting on top of the vehicle, along with live wires. The driver was extricated by emergency services and transported to hospital.
He died the following day.
Police say weather, road conditions and alcohol are not factors in the collision.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
If you have any information that you believe could assist police, contact Det. Const. Walter Niblock by calling 905-546-4755.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com/
