Hamilton man dies after collision on Ancaster’s Wilson Street

A 67-year-old Hamilton man has succumbed to injuries suffered during an accident in Ancaster.

On Friday, Sept. 22, shortly after 3 a.m., the man was driving east on Wilson Street approaching Lower Lions Club Road.

The vehicle suddenly left the roadway and struck a cement hydro pole. The resulting impact severed the pole, leaving it resting on top of the vehicle, along with live wires. The driver was extricated by emergency services and transported to hospital.

He died the following day.