Donna Skelly seeking provincial office again

Donna Skelly has confirmed she wants to run for provincial office again.

The Central Mountain councillor is seeking the nomination to run for the Progressive Conservatives in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.

Skelly told Hamilton Spectator columnist Andrew Dreschel she wants to be the area’s next MPP.

"The truth is I think I can do more for the entire city at the provincial level,” Skelly is quoted as saying.

When Skelly was elected in a March 2016 byelection, she told the Mountain News unequivocally she was committed to serving Ward 7.

“It’s not a stepping stone,” she said of her council seat.

She added that after losing two provincial elections under the Progressive Conservative banner, she was no longer a member of the party.

As recently as May, amid speculation the Ward 7 rep was being wooed by the party to run in Flamborough-Glanbrook, Skelly told Hamilton Community News reporter Kevin Werner she was not considering leaving her council seat.

“No, is the answer. I’ve been asked by a lot of people (to seek the nomination),” she said. “I’m quite happy where I am.”

In August, however, she said she had not “closed any doors” on running for higher office.