New Henderson high school hits another snag

The opening date for the new Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School to be built on the southeast Mountain is being pushed back yet again — to winter 2020 at the earliest.

The change from a September 2019 opening date is the fourth time the Hamilton public school board has backpedaled on timelines for the $33.5-million project, originally promised for September 2015.

Board chair Todd White attributed the latest setback to delays in getting city approvals for a stormwater management pond for the 12-hectare vacant property near the southwest corner of Upper Sherman Avenue and Rymal Road.

He said although those approvals appear imminent, the 1,250-student school won’t be able to break ground until the spring because the construction contract still has to be tendered.

We haven’t ever built a school on nondeveloped land and I don’t think we’ll ever do it again. It’s really been a learning experience.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing because we’ve been working very hard over the last number of months to ensure that we were on track,” White said.

“Because there are future subdivisions involved, there’s a whole stormwater-management issue and the flow of water through those future subdivisions, so the issue is what that engineering looks like. That’s not our forte, from a school board’s point of view.”

Since being approved as a replacement for Barton, Mountain and Hill Park in May 2012, the new high school has hit a series of snags that took longer than projected to resolve.

These include rezoning and completing the purchase of the property from developer Shermal Estates and approval for the design of the extension of Upper Sherman south of Rymal.

“We understood a number of years ago that it wouldn’t take this long; unfortunately, it has,” White said.

“We’re not used to building schools in areas that are undeveloped … From an engineering perspective, our hope was that we could get our building in place and then the planning could continue beyond that.”