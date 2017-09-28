New Henderson high school hits another snag

The opening date for the new Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School to be built on the southeast Mountain is being pushed back yet again — to winter 2020 at the earliest.
The change from a September 2019 opening date is the fourth time the Hamilton public school board has backpedaled on timelines for the $33.5-million project, originally promised for September 2015.
Board chair Todd White attributed the latest setback to delays in getting city approvals for a stormwater management pond for the 12-hectare vacant property near the southwest corner of Upper Sherman Avenue and Rymal Road.
He said although those approvals appear imminent, the 1,250-student school won’t be able to break ground until the spring because the construction contract still has to be tendered.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing because we’ve been working very hard over the last number of months to ensure that we were on track,” White said.
“Because there are future subdivisions involved, there’s a whole stormwater-management issue and the flow of water through those future subdivisions, so the issue is what that engineering looks like. That’s not our forte, from a school board’s point of view.”
Since being approved as a replacement for Barton, Mountain and Hill Park in May 2012, the new high school has hit a series of snags that took longer than projected to resolve.
These include rezoning and completing the purchase of the property from developer Shermal Estates and approval for the design of the extension of Upper Sherman south of Rymal.
“We understood a number of years ago that it wouldn’t take this long; unfortunately, it has,” White said.
“We’re not used to building schools in areas that are undeveloped … From an engineering perspective, our hope was that we could get our building in place and then the planning could continue beyond that.”
Central Mountain trustee Dawn Danko, who in February expressed confidence construction would start this fall, said she now doubts the school will open before September 2020.
But she said she’d prefer the board not set an opening date until shovels are in the ground to avoid further disappointing students at the existing Henderson holding school, formerly Barton, who now face graduating without ever going to the new school.
“I do understand why this has happened and I’m not putting the blame on anyone because, to be honest, I think there are just more pieces to this than anybody understood,” said Danko, elected in 2014.
“We haven’t ever built a school on nondeveloped land and I don’t think we’ll ever do it again. It’s really been a learning experience.”
Danko said she’s at least glad the city appears to have agreed the new Henderson’s stormwater pond will be designed to be dry other than after rainstorms to avoid potential problems with mosquitoes and odours.
“I think it will be good news for the community that surrounds that area,” she said. “That’s part of the hold up, but that’s a positive development.”
