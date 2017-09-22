Dundas downtown site gets environmental approval

Ministry of environment approval for the condition of a former auto service centre in downtown Dundas clears the way for the next step toward construction of a three-storey multi-use building at 112 King St. W.

Pauline Boulos, co-owner of the property at the corner of King and McMurray Streets -- which has consisted of a three-metre deep hole surrounded by a fence for the past year and a half -- said her architect is applying for a building permit.

“Our plan is to have commercial-retail and office, and possibly residential on the upper floors – certainly not only residential,” Boulos said in an email. “We are keeping our plans flexible, depends on demand when we are ready to rent.”

The ministry's approval permits a residential use.

Related Content Downtown Dundas development working on environmental approval

According to the record of site condition application, which was officially approved by the ministry Sept. 13, Soil-Mat Engineers were retained to monitor removal of contaminated soil from the site.

The “dig and dump” operation began December 3, 2015, and was completed on March 23, 2016. The detailed assessment and cleanup reports, along with information about the property and its history, were submitted to the province in a record of site condition application before the end of 2016.

The ministry requested additional information in January, May and June 2017 before approving the record of site condition this month.

According to the report, "approximately 1,265 metric tons (estimated 600 cubic metres) of metal and (petroleum hydrocarbon) impacted soil was excavated" and disposed of at the "Terrapure Landfill property." Terrapure has at least six Ontario locations, including one at Imperial Street in Hamilton and Green Mountain Road in Stoney Creek.

The report states the excavation was "slightly irregular in shape" measuring 31 metres long, 12.1 to 13.8 metres wide, and reached a maximum depth of 3.7 metres.

The report also answered a question that may have been on the minds of some passersby of the central downtown Dundas location during the past 17 months.