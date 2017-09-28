Retrofit revives Hill Park as learning hub

He misses the cafeteria — it’s off limits — but Paul Shields still gives his alma mater’s summer transformation into the Hill Park Learning Centre tops marks.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” the ex-daytime student said during a break from a computer task in the bright, state-of-the-art classroom where he takes an adult literacy and basic skills course.

Shields, who first attended Hill Park in the mid-1990s, said the former high school is much better than the Red Hill centre it replaces.

“It was a little bit too far away. I kept on looking at Hill Park, saying they should reopen it,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome being back to your old school.”

Principal Jeff Moore is equally enthusiastic about Hill Park’s second life, part of a $5.2-million retrofit that will continue next summer, when work to accommodate school board archives from Vincent Massey is scheduled to take place.

He said the East 16th Street school not only already matches Red Hill’s enrolment, but is far better suited for adult education.

“This is a fantastic move for us,” Moore said. “We tailor-made each classroom for its specific use, whether it’s a seminar room or a computer lab or a place for students to work in independent study,” he said.

“Red Hill was a converted kindergarten-to-Grade 3 school, so the lockers came up to your waist, the fountains were down at your knees and it was built so long ago we didn’t have the infrastructure you need today.”

Moore said Hill Park's 350 adult students are either taking missing credit courses to get their high school diploma, learning English as their second language or brushing up on literacy and basic skills to find a job or live independently.

There are also 48 school-aged students in daytime care and treatment programs, along with about 40 relocated school board staff, he said.