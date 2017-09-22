Applications underway for basic income program pilot in Hamilton

Applications for the province’s basic income program pilot project are currently being accepted.

You may be eligible for the pilot if you and your spouse or partner are 18 to 64 years old, ‎have lived in Hamilton for the past 12 months and earn about $34,000 a year for a single person and $48,000 a year for a couple.

The pilot project is being rolled out in Hamilton, Brantford, Brant County and the Thunder Bay area.

For more information about the pilot, email basicincome@ontario.ca or call 1-844-217-4516.

