Dundas library and Grightmire Arena underway by same contractor

The same contractor working on the delayed, overbudget Dundas library branch renovation started preliminary work this week on the long-awaited Grightmire Arena upgrade, with additional work to do at the library and a tight 11-month window for the arena to be finished.

But Century Group Inc. and City of Hamilton facilities staff will not say how the two ongoing projects will be managed. In fact, the city has told the contractor not to talk, said company representative Kieran Garside.

“We had a meeting with the city last week. I told them we’d been getting calls from the media. They asked me to refrain from commenting,” Garside said.

Neither Century Group nor city staff would provide a construction schedule for the Grightmire project. Meanwhile, the Hamilton Public Library board approved an additional $348,000 for the ongoing Dundas library branch renovation at its meeting Wednesday.

Approximately $396,000 is required to replace the library building’s leaking roof and rooftop HVAC equipment. The city’s public works department has offered half ($198,000) of the funding. At least 12 previously unknown leaks were discovered after workers went into the underside of the roof to remove encapsulated asbestos.

“A third-party engineer was brought in to assess the roof condition and it was determined that repairing the roof is not an option due to the deteriorated condition,” a staff report to the board stated. “The roof leaks are significant enough that if they are not addressed we cannot complete the renovation and open the facility to the public.”

Some board members expressed concern over the fact the roof wasn’t due for replacement until 2026, and requested library staff investigate the status of any warranty.

Another $258,670 is needed for cost overruns in at least eight areas, including $163,511 for asbestos abatement, $17,246 for duct enclosure, $18,051 for main floor ceiling and $27,339 for “various other changes.”

The report says other library capital projects have come in under budget and those savings could offset reserves transferred into the Dundas project.

Leanne Borges of the city’s facilities department told the board the project is “75 to 80 per cent complete” with an estimated two months of work left, but a facilities projects update report at the same meeting states: “Construction completion has been forecasted for early 2018.”