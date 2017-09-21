Hamilton politicians approve “ground-breaking” poverty reduction spending

Hamilton will spend its $50 million to repair current affordable housing units at CityHousing Hamilton, building new affordable residential units and addressing Indigenous poverty needs over the next decade.

Politicians approved in a unanimous vote at their Sept. 20 general issues committee meeting how the funding that will be taken from the annual hydro dividend will be spent over the next 10 years. There will be $2 million spent each year over the next 10 years on repairing the city’s current affordable housing stock, estimated to be about 1,600 units; $4 million spent each year over the next five years to construct new housing units, possibly up to 35 units this year; and another $1 million each year for a decade will be spent on Indigenous poverty reduction programs.

CityHousing Hamilton has capital needs of about $18 million, especially repairing damaged and abandoned units.

Over half the $1 million will be spent for Indigenous social housing and repairs, tenant meetings and healing circles, housing stability and skills training for up to 40 Indigenous youth.