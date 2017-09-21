Hamilton politicians approve “ground-breaking” poverty reduction spending

Hamilton will spend its $50 million to repair current affordable housing units at CityHousing Hamilton, building new affordable residential units and addressing Indigenous poverty needs over the next decade.
Politicians approved in a unanimous vote at their Sept. 20 general issues committee meeting how the funding that will be taken from the annual hydro dividend will be spent over the next 10 years. There will be $2 million spent each year over the next 10 years on repairing the city’s current affordable housing stock, estimated to be about 1,600 units; $4 million spent each year over the next five years to construct new housing units, possibly up to 35 units this year; and another $1 million each year for a decade will be spent on Indigenous poverty reduction programs.
CityHousing Hamilton has capital needs of about $18 million, especially repairing damaged and abandoned units.
Over half the $1 million will be spent for Indigenous social housing and repairs, tenant meetings and healing circles, housing stability and skills training for up to 40 Indigenous youth.
Staff acknowledged two new employees will be hired to oversee the distribution of the $50 million.
“This is ground breaking,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger who first introduced his poverty reduction plan in April 2016. “I’m thrilled we are finally following through on the direction.”
Joshua Dockstator, vice-president of the Hamilton Executive Directors’ Aboriginal Coalition, told politicians the funding will “make a huge difference” for a significant portion of Hamilton’s population.
“You’re investing in the fastest growing population in Canada,” he said.
Hamilton’s Indigenous community comprises about three per cent of the city’s population, but is about one-third of its homeless numbers.
Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green called the $50 million poverty reduction plan a “bold vision” for the city to take.
“It makes me proud to be a city councillor,” said Green.
City staff consulted with a number of stakeholders, including the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction, Hamilton Community Foundation and the Aboriginal Network.
While Eisenberger applauded council’s approval of the plan, he cautioned that $50 million over 10 years is still a drop in the bucket to reduce the city’s poverty scourge.
“It is just scratching the surface,” he said. “We will have an impact on the lives of many people but not all of them. There are still 3,000-plus folks on the waiting list for housing.”
There are about 60,000 children, men and women who rely on social assistance in Hamilton. About 19 per cent of Hamiltonians live below the Low Income Cut-off, while 22 per cent of children live in poverty.
Councillors called on both the province and federal government to partner with Hamilton to fund more affordable housing units.
“It really is important to continue to leverage what we are doing here with the other levels of government,” said Eisenberger.
Councillors will vote on the recommendation at their Sept. 27 council meeting.
